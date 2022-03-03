Meet Your Neighbor: Local small business owner Valerie Williams

Treat-maker, small business owner, wife, daughter and friend are titles Valerie Williams claims with great pride.
Stepping into her small business owner shoes, Williams embraced her entrepreneurial spirit and started Val’s Incredible Edibles.
“I’m a self taught treat maker,” Williams said. “It started with an order for a baby shower. From there, I watched YouTube videos and joined Facebook groups to learn how to improve my skills.”
Those skills are now used to create tasty treats like her best sellers — candied apples, dipped strawberries and pretzels. Williams' flexible job at Birmingham’s biggest employer, UAB, allowed her to start her business. As a Credentialing Coordinator at UAB for the past ten years, Williams’ days are interesting and her nights are sweet as she creates treats.
Originally from Hale County, Valerie and her husband of five years, Gregory, first lived on 280, but wanted to trade in the hustle and bustle for small town living.
“We moved to Springville four years ago,” Williams said. “We love the people in Springville. We have great neighbors. We love the atmosphere and the community itself.”
The other loves in her life are her family.
“We’re a very close knit family. I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Williams said.
Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Abrams still in Hale County have been married for more than 40 years. Mrs. Abrams has been an educator for over 25 years. While Mr. Abrams has worked for Norfolk Southern for over 40 years. They’re a great inspiration to Valerie and Gregory, who are looking forward to their lifetime together.
“We met in the grocery store on the cereal aisle,” Williams said. “He said he noticed me when I came in. We talked for a while, but he didn’t ask for my number at Walmart. Then I saw him next door at Sam’s (off Lakeshore in Homewood). That’s when he asked for it.”
Their first date was at Cheesecake Factory. In a world where some question if chivalry is dead.
“From the very first day, Gregory has been a gentleman,” Williams said.
As a former coal miner, the Williams have been given a great gift with Gregory changing jobs. They’ve been given the gift of time as they now get to spend more time together. Gregory now works at Nucor Steel as a Crane Operator. Valerie says when Gregory was a coal miner she was in constant prayer that he’d make it through his shift.
Agreeing to step out on faith, the Williams’ have been blessed: “Without God there is nothing.”
In her spare time, Williams enjoys going to the Comedy Club and concerts, traveling, shopping, spending time with family and sports. Like so many, the Williams live in a house divided.
“I’m an Alabama fan and Gregory is an Auburn fan,” Williams said.
Williams first concert was Anthony Hamilton and her most recently attended concert was an old school R&B concert that included performers such as Ginuwine. Both Valerie and Gregory share a love for travel. They honeymooned by cruising to the Bahamas. They recently returned from Tampa and are excited to spend time in Jamaica this October to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Williams’ perfect day is a spa day. Reading a good book and drinking a nice glass of wine would put the final touches on her perfect day.
As for what being a good neighbor means, Williams says it's all about support.
“Good neighbors support and encourage each other when things get tough,” Williams said. “It’s about sharing good values and seeing what you can offer your neighbor so they feel welcome and safe.”
Not only does Williams feel safe in her community, she also finds safety and comfort from her family.
“My family has been so supportive with me starting my business. They’ve shown me nothing but unconditional love,” Williams said. “That’s what family and community do. They show love and support no matter what and are constantly backing you up.”
Williams’ sister Jennifer, Jennifer’s daughter Madison (Williams niece), her brother Ronnie and his daughter Alexzundria (Williams adores her nieces), her parents and Gregory help with Val’s Incredible Edibles’ events.
“Gregory is so supportive. He gives me ideas and we brainstorm together. I couldn’t ask for a better spouse,” Williams said. “My parents have been there for me from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. They love me through my shortcomings. My family is my backbone.”
That sense of family also translates to community. Williams believes community is about helping one another.
“Community is about letting people know you care. Community is about building good foundations. Love of meeting new people, sharing different thoughts and showing unconditional love are what make up a great community,” she said.
Participating in neighboring community events, like Talladega’s Sunshine Saturday, April 30, at the Talladega Family Life Center on West Battle Street, Williams’ looks forward to providing community members with deliciousness be it in the form of chocolate covered strawberries, caramel or candied apples, cake pops, cheesecake or cupcakes.
Sharing her love of being a treat maker and the joy it brings others, Williams looks forward to meeting new neighbors who share common family values and want to continue to see their beloved small town of Springville thrive. Williams feels honored to provide smiles to familiar and new customers with Val’s Incredible Edible’s where “Nothing Beats Our Elite Treats.”