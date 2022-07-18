Meet Your Neighbor: Lily Blackburn

At just 9 years old, Lily Blackburn loves life, her friends, family and the Lord.
Excited about starting fourth grade at Springville Elementary School, Lily’s favorite subject is art. “I love painting and crafting,” she said. “I’m excited about school this year because my third grade teacher, Mrs. Ruple, will now be my art teacher.”
Although, she’s looking forward to the new school year, Lily’s still enjoying her sweet summertime. “I love being able to hang out with my family in the summer and I get to have sleepovers with my best friends.”
Striving to immerse herself in her community, Lily is about singing songs of happiness and bringing joy to people. “I sing worship songs at karaoke to tell others about God. I also love to be in plays at my church,” said Lily. “And I love to give everyone hugs.”
As for that family she enjoys spending time with, her dad Justin, is “very funny” and her mom, Cheryl is “very supportive. My youngest brother is very loving, but when he was born, I was four and I asked my mommy to take him back to the hospital nursery because he was too much work,” Lily said. “My older brother is very smart and he teaches me stuff.”
Born and being raised in Springville, Lily loves that everyone is so nice. What she likes to do in her hometown is cheer, tumble, play basketball, create art, play the piano and guitar and golf. She also likes to lace up her skates to go roller skating as well as sew and sing karaoke. “My favorite song to sing at karaoke is Stand By Me by Ben E. King.”
A few of Lily’s favorite things are the band One Republic, the book Pegasus and the song, The Other Side from The Greatest Showman, which is her favorite movie. Lily’s favorite food is sushi and her favorite place to eat it is Kinomis. Her favorite flower is a Tiger Lily.
“My older cousins named their clothing boutique after me,” said Lily. “My favorite hobby is basketball because my daddy is the coach. My favorite thing to do with my mommy is shop ‘til I drop. My favorite vacation was Disney World for my seventh birthday because I love roller coasters.” Lily also likes to watch videos made by YouTube sensations — Dude Perfect and play putt-putt.
When she grows up, she wants to do something artistic to showcase her creativity. “I want to be a hair stylist, fashion designer, artist and a musician,” said Lily.
Lily is independent, and she’s proud of herself when she teaches herself to do new things. “I taught myself how to swim and I taught myself how to ride a bike. I kept jumping into the pool without floaties when I was two and my mommy had to jump in after me. So she finally took my floaties off and told me to swim to her. She thought I would sink and it would teach me not to jump in without floaties, but I actually swam right to her.”
Lily says being a good neighbor is all about unity. “Being a good neighbor means being a good friend and being supportive. Good neighbors stand up for you.”
This soon to be 10-year-old (her birthday’s in two months) is determined, competitive and has a true artist’s spirit that she wants to share with the world. Full of love and life, Lily gets by with a little help from her family and friends.
“My family and friends are very important to me because they support me and if I’m having a hard time I can always count on them to help me,” Lily said. “I have two groups of friends at school. We call ourselves the Cheesy Potatoes and the Evil Carrots.”
Sharing her zest for life and her community, Lily was destined for greatness from the womb. “My mommy called me Baby Sparkles before she knew I was a girl.”
So if you see a sparkling young lady around the Springville area say a friendly hello, so you can meet your neighbor, Lily Blackburn.