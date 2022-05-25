Meet Your Neighbor: Danielle Pope of Pell City

Striving to work and worship where they live, Danielle Pope and husband Matthew moved to Pell City 12 years ago and are now proud members of the Panther Pride.
“I was working at a large accounting firm in Birmingham and never thought that I would find a job that I love in Pell City, so we figured we would move closer to Birmingham," she said. "God had different plans.”
Those plans led to Pope serving her community as the career technical education specialist at Pell City High School.
“I began my career in education as a business education teacher and my role has evolved to fill needs within our school system,” Pope said. “I still work closely with students in work based learning and Future Business Leaders of America, but I spend most of my time supporting career tech teachers and students and ensuring we continue to receive funding. Career Technical Education is funded by a federal grant and we must remain in compliance to continue receiving the funding.”
With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama, Pope was drawn to her career in education when she had the chance to be a guest speaker at an organization known as Young CPA’s.
“I had the chance to teach financial literacy to middle and high school classes and I absolutely loved it! I truly feel that financial literacy can change a student’s life,” Pope said. “When I learned about an opportunity to teach business to high school students, I became alternatively certified to teach Business Education.”
Not only does she work in the school system, her children are a part of it, too.
“My husband Matthew and I have three children. Maeva is eight, Glover is six and Selah is four. They keep us extremely busy,” Pope said. “We are also blessed to have extended family in Pell City. Both sets of our parents help us a lot and we are so thankful.”
The Popes, Danielle and Matthew have been married 13 years.
When Pope wants to cut loose and have some fun, she enjoys spending time on the lake with her family, hiking and exploring the outdoors and traveling as much as possible.
“Our favorite trips before kids were to Maui and Costa Rica,” she said. “Now, we love camping with our kids at any state park in Georgia or Alabama.”
A few of Pope’s favorite things are Chipotle, a campfire, funny things her kids say and her church, New Hope Baptist.
“My oldest used to call lip gloss, lip sauce and now everyone in our house still calls it that,” said Pope. “My youngest calls the concession stand, the ‘succession stand.’”
Walking steadfast in her faith, Pope finds strength and purpose in her favorite Bible verse, Psalm 37:23-24. “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.” (NIV)
Pope’s first concert was Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center in 2000. And although she says concerts these days are few and far between, she and Matthew did recently take in a Black Jacket Symphony performance from one of the best seats they’ve ever had — their boat on Logan Martin Lake.
“That was such an awesome event,” she said.
An interesting fact not many people know about Pope was she pole vaulted in high school.
“My track coach convinced me to try it and I ended up winning the 3A state championship my junior and senior year!”
Originally from Leeds, Pope’s love of Pell City and St. Clair County is deeply embedded within her. To Pope, community means being warm and welcoming.
“Community is about people doing life together,” she said. “I love Pell City because it is big enough to have amenities, but small enough to be tight-knit and welcoming.”
Pope says what makes a good neighbor is consideration and thoughtfulness.
“A good neighbor is someone who puts others’ needs before their own, helps you in times of trouble and celebrates with you in your successes and times of joy,” she said.
Honored to be doing her life’s work helping teenagers understand financial literacy while she works and worships where she lives, Pope had this advice for her students and her former teenage self, “Life doesn’t always go as planned. Just follow God, do what you know is right and relax.”