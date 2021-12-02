Meet Your Neighbor: Coosa Valley's Sara Vick

Living by the lyrics of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Teach Your Children Well,” is what Robert and Carolyn Webb did with their youngest daughter Sara Webb Vick.
Originally born in Amory, Miss., because it was the closest hospital to Marion County in Alabama, the Webbs moved to Pell City when Sara was 5. Becoming a student at Iola Roberts and Walter M. Kennedy Elementary Schools is where three incredible women inspired Sara to become a teacher. Those three were her first-grade teacher Susan Powell, second-grade teacher Jennifer Cohron and fourth-grade teacher Judy Cobb.
“Originally, I went to interior design school,” Sara said. “One day I was standing in a client’s house after changing out a chandelier for the fourth time and I thought to myself that I wanted to do something that made a difference and had an impact in someone’s life.”
That night she talked to her beloved mother who reminded her how great she is with kids and why she pretended to be her favorite teachers when she played school at home.
Sara recalled Carolyn telling her, “I don’t know why you didn’t think of this before.”
Sara received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Early Childhood Education from Jacksonville State University. Now in her 13th year teaching at Coosa Valley Elementary School in the Pell City School System, Mrs. Vick is the one inspiring students.
As a toddler, one of Sara’s first memories is her dad sharing his love of music with her.
“I remember putting aside my storybooks and walking over to an Elvis Christmas album," she said. "It wasn’t even Christmas, but I was obsessed with it. From then on my daddy and I listened to Johnny Cash, Jim Reeves, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.”
Robert Webb gave his daughter a tremendous gift with those early memories that still flourishes to this day, Sara’s love of music. She’s sharing that gift as she’s incorporated this love into her classroom.
“I like having something on in the background,” she said with a smile. “Music can be calming and energizing. It’s about helping my students create a connection.”
Connections have been made indeed as she has been told by previous students when they hear a certain song, they think of her.
“A former student said they heard a Nora Jones song come on in a store and she immediately thought of me," she said. "And our Coosa Valley Librarian, Christy Minor, and her daughter Abby (who’s now thriving at Auburn University) were at the beach and heard a song, they both looked at each other and said, ‘Sara!’ I think it’s cool that they have that connection to me.
"If you don’t connect with children it’s not easy for them to learn. Music is a good way to connect with them. It lets them know I’m not just a teacher, but so many other things too.”
Connection is what led Sara to her husband, Pell City native Danny Vick. After first meeting in school when Sara was in sixth grade and Danny in seventh grade, Sara says they had the same circle of friends throughout their years at Pell City High, but lost touch over the years until they reconnected in 2019.
The lockdown in 2020 allowed their bond to strengthen and on March 28, 2021 they were married in a breathtaking ceremony atop Red Mountain at Vulcan Park & Museum. Inspired by her parents who were married 52 years, Sara is excited to spend their first Christmas together as newlyweds.
Looking forward to adventures in the upcoming New Year, Sara says she and Danny will continue steadily renovating the home they purchased in Leeds. When she’s not renovating Sara enjoys do it yourself projects, writing poetry and spending time with her fur babies: dogs, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and their cat Shoals.
“I love being able to see something in a piece that’s been discarded and turn it into something new,” Sara said. “I’ve written poetry for as long as I can remember. I remember my mom reading nursery rhymes to me and I asked for ‘Where the Sidewalk Ends.’ I was obsessed with poetry then.”
A few of her favorite things are: a great cup of coffee, concerts, music festivals, traveling, New Orleans, Savannah, Nashville and anything with Danny.
“Danny is my best friend,” Sara said. “I just want to enjoy life and spend time with the people I love. Whatever that entails.”
As for what makes her laugh? Sara Vick enjoys sarcasm.
“I gravitate towards a sarcastic sense of humor,” she said. “Danny is full of energy and constantly entertaining. I also love a funny animal videos.”
Describing her perfect day, Sara says she’d be a little girl again just to get to spend the day with her mother and daddy being a little girl. Sara is the youngest of six and their mother, Carolyn, passed away in May. The silver lining is she was reunited with Robert. Together they’re celebrating with one another up above as they smile proudly down on the family they created.
Sara is inspired by her faith.
“My spiritual life is the core of who I am," she said. "When times are frantic or stressful I stop and think it’s going to be ok. I can stop and pray.” In fact, she’s so moved by her favorite scripture, Exodus 20:12, that she tattooed it on her arm.
Surrounded by connections, Sara stresses the importance of family and community.
“At the end of the day that’s who we have, our family," she said. "There’s lots of seasons of life and friendships. The love I have for my parents has grown. Family and friends are where I receive unconditional love. Community is important because when you’re sharing space with other humans, people want to be safe, feel welcomed and experience belonging. Community should feel like home. I’m so fortunate that Coosa Valley has always felt like family.”
Perhaps this student said it best: “You know those lines where kids say the darndest things? Well, a student came up to me and said, ‘Miss Webb, you don’t look like a teacher.’ I asked, I don’t? He said, ‘No, you look like a hair girl because you wear black all the time.’ And another student replied, “It’s because she’s the Johnny Cash of teachers.”