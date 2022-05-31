Meet Your Neighbor: Autumn Beavers of Pell City

Autumn Beavers is a Pell City native who recently graduated from UAB Medical School and soon starts her residency at UAB Hospital in General Surgery. Beavers wants everyone to know, no matter where you come from and the hardship you endure, you can achieve your goals and truly do anything!
Beavers has deep Pell City roots. Her grandparents are the beloved Albert and Orvator Beavers. Her mom is Bernadette Beavers-Forrest. And her aunt is local Pell City business owner, Regina Davis.
“Community is a place that feels like home,” Autumn Beavers said. “You give to your community, but it also gives back.”
Although Beavers graduated from Spain Park High School in 2008, she started her education within the Pell City School System at Iola Roberts and then went to Walter M. Kennedy.
“I loved school,” Beavers said. “As early as age six, I wanted to be a doctor.”
She recalls Mrs. White and Mrs. Minyard, two teachers that were true encouragers to her during her time in Pell City.
“Even after we moved, we still spent 2-3 days per week in Pell City,” Beavers said. “It’s very much home to me.”
As for what set her education path toward medical school, Beavers mom, Ms. Bernadette Beavers-Forrest said, “Years ago, my mom was diagnosed and eventually passed away from colon cancer. Autumn was five, and if we stepped out of mom’s hospital room, Autumn would take notes about what the doctors or nurses said and the medicine they gave her. She’s always had a caregiver’s spirit.”
Autumn Beavers' first medical experience was in Ecuador when she studied abroad for a semester.
“This was my first hands-on experience. We set up a medical clinic free for one of the poorest towns that needed basic medical care,” she said. “We checked their vitals and went into the community. We also made house calls, and on our off days, we vaccinated cats and dogs.”
This experience spoke to Beavers' heart, as she strives to focus on global surgery, which allows that connection with rural medicine.
Another adventure Beavers embarked on was joining the Peace Corps for two years. Her 11th-grade history teacher spoke about his time in the Peace Corps, and it intrigued her. As life does though, she started college and got busy until one day, in a class of 250 students, a classmate who had just returned from Uganda sat beside her and was telling Beavers about her time in the Peace Corps. Beavers didn’t delay this time! She got in touch with a recruiter and was assigned to West Africa.
“I had to learn French," Beavers said. "I taught Animal and Plant Biology in French. While we were there, we raised funds from American corporations, who contributed to building a community library in Burkina Faso.”
While there, Beavers had 105-115 students per class, mostly sixth and seventh graders. At one point during her service, she taught Kindergarten-ninth grades.
“The students look out the windows of the classroom to see when the teacher is coming,” Beavers said. “They want to carry your bags and books into the classroom. On days they would see me with a specific bag, they knew I had my camera, and they would just lose it because they knew that meant we’d be taking pictures. They loved it!”
A health care initiative Beavers educated young women on during her time in Burkina Faso was menstruation.
“It’s taboo to talk about there,” Beavers said. “I held menstruation sessions for families with middle-school-aged girls. We had to make pads and tampons because there are no stores. And they had to navigate things differently because there’s no bathrooms either, just four to five latrines for the whole camp.”
After the Peace Corps, Beavers continued her exploratory travels/studies and headed to Thailand, where she attended Mahidol University, where the King of Thailand’s children also attended school.
Outside of loving to learn, Beavers' hobbies are golf, doing crafty things, reading fiction and of course, traveling. A few of her favorite travel spots have been Bali, Morocco and Spain. Beavers also loves music! She enjoys the musical styling and talent of H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan, to name a few. Her first concert was Usher and her most recent was Maverick City Music, a Christian group.
Beavers' perfect day includes traveling and relaxing somewhere in nature with a cup of coffee and her journal or a book. Beavers is 32 and has an older sister, Amber, who is 35 and lives in Atlanta. While their young brother Colton who is 28, resides in Miami. Her mom and best friend, Bernadette, lives in Hoover with Beavers’ stepdad Thedford Forrest. Another interesting fact about Beavers is she and her mom, Bernadette, who she is very close to, received their degrees one week apart from each other. Beavers with her medical degree from UAB and Bernadette with a PhD from the University of Alabama. Beavers began her collegiate career at Georgia State and received her Bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Then received her Master's in Biomedical Health at UAB and now her Medical Degree from UAB. Beavers is the first generation in her family to attain a Medical Degree.
Beavers is one of three (or four) UAB medical students to have received the Gold Humanism Honorary Society Award in 2020.
“This award is earned by medical students who show they are compassionate, provide good patient care, are selfless and gives back to the community,” Beavers said. “It goes under review by a board and then is voted on.” The last two years have been a wild ride for medical students, as they have conducted the clinical care portion of their education during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Covid was a major adjustment for everyone,” Beavers said. “The hospital had 200 medical students who needed to know where they fit in. It was an incredible learning experience.”
While it’s of the utmost importance for Beavers to provide quality health/patient care to all, she also understands the importance of community and being a good neighbor.
“To me, what makes a good neighbor is someone your trust,” Beavers said. “Someone who is supportive, loving and kind.”
As for Pell City and her Panther Pride, Beavers said, “I want to serve this community and give back to the community that nurtured me.”