Meet Your Neighbor: A thank you to those we met in 2021

This week’s column we pull back the curtain a bit as I want to extend my deepest gratitude and thanks to our readers who enjoy these stories each week.
As I like to say, “Everyone has a tale to tell.” St. Clair County is so rich and diverse in the fabric of characters that makes up our community. This week’s story is a thank you letter to all of our incredible neighbors and a check-in with some of the neighbors we met in 2021 to see their hopes, goals and outlook for the year ahead.
Coosa Valley Elementary School second-grade teacher Sara Vick, also known as the “Johnny Cash of teachers,” says she and her hardworking husband Danny’s goals are to continue working on their recently purchased home in Leeds. And to focus on what’s really important.
“We’re focused on appreciating the most important things in life. People, not things. Our family and friends,” Sara said.
The Vicks down the road neighbors in Leeds, the Sausleys say their hope for 2022 is that the New Year makes everything better.
“Being better affects everyone," Rachel said. “Each day I wake up I strive to be a better person than the day I was before.”
Echoing Rachel’s sentiment is one of our Pell City High School senior and Panther Pit co-leaders, Kentrell Borden who said he wants to continue to improve.
“What I mean by that is to get better everyday. No matter what it is that I’m doing, I strive to get better at it,” Borden said.
Looking forward to what the New Year brings, Borden said, “On May 26th, 2022, my classmates and I will graduate and go our separate ways. High school has been one of the most fun times of my life and has also taught me many life lessons, but it has to come to an end some day. I just wish that everyone does what they want to do in life and become very successful while doing it. We all will start a new chapter in life and it's scary to think about but, I know that we can all do it.”
Jayde Pijoe, the other Panther Pit co-captain, agrees with Borden.
“My hopes and goals for 2022 are to better myself as a person as well as soaking in the rest of my senior year and making the best memories,” Pijoe said. “This year is full of big changes for me as I'm preparing for college and figuring out what I want to do in life.”
Cruising down Interstate 20 and taking the exit into Moody we find our neighbor Willie Strickland who’s fulfilling his life’s dream at Divine Fitness. Strickland’s 2022 goals are for his business to continue to grow and for God’s grace to continue to bless the ministry.
“I always want to give the gospel and get more people saved,” Strickland said. “My goal is for God’s grace to continue blessing this ministry and these communities in a big way.”
Over at the Nichols Nook in Springville, Beth Walker is excited for all the New Year brings.
“My main goal is to make each day count,” she said.
This quote is what Walker says she’s living by everyday in 2022.
“This is the beginning of a new day," she said. "You have been given this day to use as you will. You can waste it or use it for good. What you do today is important because you are exchanging a day of your life for it. When tomorrow comes, this day will be done forever. In its place is something that you have left behind. Let it be something good.”
Like his time calling at square dances, another Springville resident Ronnie Purser wants people to have fun in 2022.
Fun is definitely my favorite thing and one of my favorite mottos to live by — “Just have fun!” Fun is what this column is for me and I thank you all for reading Meet Your Neighbor and allowing us, like Mr. Rogers to ask, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”
If you have neighbors you’d like St. Clair Times readers to meet, please email: amanda@pritchardprose.com.
Wishing our readers all the blessings, good fortune and happiness 2022 can bring. Happy New Year!