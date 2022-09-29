Meet Your Neighbor - Will Farmer

Influenced by bands like The Doors, Pink Floyd and The Beatles, Will Farmer says his dream job is to make music.
Recently turning 13 on August 24, Farmer is making good on that dream by playing the piano and harmonica. He also wants to pursue mastering other instruments such as the bass and drums.
“My favorite bands are from the 60’s and 70’s mostly,” Farmer said. “I heard The Beatles in the movie Across the Universe, and started listening to them and other similar artists. I bought their records and a piano and started to play music.”
A seventh grader at Duran South, Farmer is a Pell City native.
“My favorite subject is probably history, because the other subjects can be confusing,” Farmer said. “I like seeing what has happened in history.”
As for what he enjoys about living in St. Clair County and specifically, Pell City, is its small town charm.
“I like living here, because it’s small and not too crowded,” he said. “And most of the people are nice.”
For Farmer, community is about unity.
“The people in the community are all supposed to be friends and help each other, but they can also be divided and disagree,” he said.
Farmer’s perfect day consists of any Saturday where he gets to see friends, have a jam session on their instruments and continue their fun into the night with a sleep over.
A few of Farmer’s favorite things are music and coffee shops. “One of my favorite things is music, and I have a lot of my favorite albums on vinyl, like Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd,” he said. “One of my favorite places is a record store in Gadsden called Cosmic Debris. And a coffee shop near it called The Coffee Bar.”
Enjoying the thrill of seeing his favorite musicians live on stage, Farmer’s been to several concerts including Paul McCartney, Roger Waters (from Pink Floyd) and The Rolling Stones.
Sharing a love of community with his fellow neighbors, Farmer says giving back is essential to keeping a community vibrant.
“It is important to give back to the community so that they are not struggling, and they are doing good,” he said.
The way he’s given back is by bringing his community something he holds dear, the gift of music.
“I had a concert with Ron Partain (who owns World of Music in the heart of downtown Pell City on Cogswell Avenue),” he said.
The best advice Farmer’s ever received is to fill your life with peace, love and positivity.
“That’s the phrase I use to live my life by,” he said.
As Farmer makes new discoveries and navigates his pathway through life, he says this is what makes for a good neighbor.
“To be a good neighbor you have to help each other and not be
Annoying,” he said.
Words to live by from our young music loving neighbor—Will Farmer.