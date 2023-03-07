Meet Your Neighbor - Melanie Wise

Making the move from Moundville to Moody, Melanie Wise loves living in St. Clair County because of its small town feel, sense of community and the area’s rich history.
Sharing the county, state and nation’s history is a subject dear to Wise’s heart because she gets to educate students about it as a fifth-grade history teacher at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City.
“I believe that God has called me to the work I do,” Wise said.
Another calling for Wise, is her love of family.
Married to her husband Chip for 28 years, they have a 15-year-old son named Daniel.
An affinity the three Wises share is their love of music. As a student at Livingston University or what is known today as the University of West Alabama, Melanie played in the band, Chip is the band and choir director at Leeds High School (LHS) and Daniel, a sophomore at LHS, plays in the marching band under his dad’s direction.
“Reba was one of my first concerts and one of my favorites,” Wise said. “I like Toby Mac concerts, as well as Journey, Harry Connick Jr., Chicago and Tower of Power. My last concert that I attended was the Glen Miller Orchestra.”
When it comes to bringing a smile to Wise’s face and offering up a chuckle, that’s easy—she loves all sorts of jokes.
“I love corny jokes, dad jokes, Laffy Taffy jokes and kid jokes,” she said.
Other than laughing, a few of Wise’s favorite things are Christian authors, yellow roses, most musical genres and the beauty of God’s creation.
To Wise community creates unity.
“I believe that a community is a group of diverse people who come together to achieve a common goal and help others around them,” she said.
When it comes to good neighbors within those communities, for Wise, being neighborly means lending a helping hand.
“A good neighbor is someone that is concerned with the needs of people around them and are able to find ways to help,” she said.
Wise’s happy place is wherever her family is and her hobbies include reading, cooking, music, watching Daniel under those Friday night lights playing football for the Leeds Greenwave and witnessing Chip directing the band on the sidelines and family. When she has a night off from cooking, she alongside her Wise men enjoy dining at local Moody eatery, Carpenetti’s.
Her perfect day includes her favorite season—fall.
“My perfect day would be a fall day watching Bama play and hanging out with family and friends and going to arts and crafts shows,” Wise said.
The best advice Wise has been given is to look at things through the other person’s eyes.
In return, the best advice she likes to give is to, “Always leave things better than you found them.”
Honored to serve as a teacher in Pell City, actively support her husband and son’s activities throughout the Leeds area and live in Moody, Wise is happy she’s able to represent St. Clair County in so many facets throughout her life.
Summing up her full life in one word, Wise says she is blessed.