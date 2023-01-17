Meet Your Neighbor - Leigh Marsh

As a child, Leigh Marsh wanted to be the Tooth Fairy, but in real life, she has become so much more.
Marsh's zest for life allows her to continually share her happiness with others while extending a helping hand.
Moving to St. Clair County when she was in the first grade, Marsh attended school in Odenville where her mom taught at the time before the family moved to Pell City, where she attended school from second-grade until she graduated in 1988.
A fan of Panther country, Marsh decided to make her home in Pell City where she currently resides.
“I love being near the lake, it’s like being on vacation without having to drive very far,” Marsh said. “There’s less traffic and stress that comes with bigger cities or towns. It’s big enough to feel big, but small enough to have that small town feel. It's a place where friends become family.”
Since 1999, Marsh has served as a local Alfa Insurance agent. She has worked in every Alfa office in St. Clair County and currently works in the Springville office.
“My drive to work is back country roads instead of interstate. I have seen a cow, wild pig and turkey running down the road on my drive to work. It’s always interesting in the country,” Marsh said. “At my job, I love getting to be able to help people. I love my customers. I am the one they call when they have a death, divorce, auto or home loss. I get to help my customers through some of the hardest things they will ever encounter, and I get to celebrate with them when they get married, have children or buy their first home. I try to help comfort them through the hard times.”
A place where Marsh finds comfort when she’s going through hard times is her faith.
“I would say my faith and relationship in Jesus Christ rules every other decision that I make. It’s what makes me who I am,” Marsh said. “I am always wanting to grow in knowledge, by never stopping, learning and growing to become more like Jesus and to always speak truth in love to others. I truly love people.
I attend Church of the Highlands in Greystone. I serve on the information team, women's team and small groups team. I also am the Highlands College Evening Coordinator for the Greystone Campus.”
Another thing Marsh holds dear is her family. A true teacher’s kid, her parents were both teachers, her mom teaching in St. Clair County in Odenville and Pell City’s Coosa Valley Elementary for the duration of her career, while Marsh’s father was a Vice Principal, football, basketball and track coach in several schools in Memphis.
Meeting her husband during their college days at Jacksonville State University, they moved to Georgia and had their daughter Haylee and their son Austin before Marsh’s husband was tragically killed in a car accident on Jan. 11, 1996.
Choosing to lead her life optimistically and by being the light, Marsh truly lives every day to the fullest. When she seeks inspiration, she draws on it from people she calls overcomers.
“I am inspired by overcomers. The people who have overcome the things life has thrown at them, and got back up and kept on going,” she said. “The people who never give up. The people who love and care about others, selfless people. The people who can forgive others and themselves are the people who make me want to do better and be better.”
Marsh said her theme song is Kool and the Gang’s, “Celebration.”
“I love to celebrate others and just celebrate in general.I'm a 7 on the enneagram so that might explain that.”
As for her perfect day, Marsh answers with a humorous quote from the Sandra Bullock movie, ‘Miss Congeniality.’
“Everyone knows its April 25. To quote Cheryl Frasier — aka Miss Rhode Island Miss Congeniality, ‘April 25th is the perfect date: not too hot, not too cold...all you need is a light jacket,”’ Marsh said.
A few of Marsh’s favorite things are being on the lake, the Pell City movie theatre with what she calls the fancy reclining seats and its bowling alley.
“I love being at home in my chair reading or watching TV under a blanket,” Marsh said. “I also love the park by the Pell City Civic Center it's a great place to walk. I also enjoy weekly gatherings at local Mexican restaurants. I love all things bright and shiny, primary colors over pastels. I enjoy all kinds of music, movies and books, pretty much anything but Horror. I don't like any of the dark things.”
Her first concert was Shaun Cassidy and the last one she attended was Garth Brooks.
“I loved the Hardy Boys, and I had Shaun Cassidy’s album. I actually got a "flat Shaun" for Christmas my friend found at the thrift store. I may take him on some adventures like "Flat Stanley," Marsh said.
“My most recent concert was Garth Brooks at Protective Stadium. It was my first time to go to a concert at an actual football stadium.”
Marsh’s hobbies consist of hosting small groups for church, Bible studies, missions, roller skating with friends, reading, binge watching TV shows, traveling, field trips, going to concerts and being a fan in the stands at ball games. Her happy place is anywhere on the water.
“I love the water. On a cruise ship, pontoon boat or on the beach watching the waves, Magic Kingdom and visiting the Holy Land are where I’m the happiest,” she said.
Another place Marsh is happy is when she’s spreading joy throughout her community.
“When I think of community, I think about people coming together. I believe community is so important because we are better together. I believe God created us for relationships, and he didn't want us to do life alone,” Marsh said. “I love meeting new people and introducing my people to others. We help each other out and look out for each other in this community.”
It’s important for Marsh to give back to her community, and she does so by leading small groups, supporting local businesses and participating in serve projects throughout the year.
In Marsh’s humble opinion, what makes a good neighbor is simple, it’s all about loving thy neighbor.
“A good neighbor is friendly and helpful,” Marsh said. “They share, look out for you, are respectful, provides support alongside you and helps each other when they’re in need,” she said.
Shining her light on all she encounters, Marsh chooses to be the light. Through her optimistic viewpoint, Marsh wants to live life fully and enjoy every moment.
“When you see good qualities in others, call it out and let them know. Remember that hurting people hurt people and sometimes other actions have nothing to do with you,” she said.
Sharing these parting words of wisdom and the best advice she’s ever been given, Marsh added, “Never stop learning and growing and remember it’s never too late to start.Don't be afraid to make mistakes – you will learn more from your failures than your successes.”