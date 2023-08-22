Meet Your Neighbor - Larry Caffee

Conquering combat and the classroom, Larry Caffee wakes up at 4:30 every school day morning in order to ignite his school bus’s engine and be on the road transporting his favorite Leeds students by 6:05 a.m. to school. After his route, he happily helps them find the perfect read at Leeds High School (LHS).
The LHS librarian for the past four years, Caffee says his job is about much more than just checking in and out books.
“My favorite part of my job is the ability to help students,” Caffee said. “The library is a place where they can come in to read, chill out or study—it helps them cope.”
Serving in the Army for 20 years, Caffee is now retired from the military. He started as an Adjutant General Corps Special Team. Here he developed his combat skills, learned logistics and problem solving. While in the Army, he also lived in Germany for 12 years.
Growing up in Hale County, Ala., Caffee’s dad worked at a slaughter house, his mom was a nurse, and the family had a small farm.
Caffee, the oldest of four children, took care of his three brothers. With the family not having money for college, Caffee enlisted in the Army.
Through his military experience, he was later able to pay for college and not only earned an undergraduate degree, but he also has three graduate degrees under his belt.
Caffee earned one graduate degree from the University of Montevallo in Secondary Education and another from University of West Alabama in Library Media. His first teaching job occurred when he was stationed in Leavenworth, Texas and was able to take part in a program called Troops to Teachers where he was place with second graders for his first teaching job.
Immersed within the Greenwave community, Caffee now enjoys coaching the archery and volleyball teams. When he gets a little free time, he likes to settle down with a good murder mystery. He also enjoys attending film festivals, reading, refinishing furniture, setting up estate sales (which is a side business he and one of his brothers have) and setting aside a bit of “me” time.
“My dream job when I retire is to live out in the woods on my compound with no phone or TV,” Caffee said. “If you need to get in touch with me, write a letter or just show up.”
Enjoying all genres of music, Caffee’s first concert as a teenager was in Germany where he saw Pet Shop Boys. He also experienced his first opera in Germany, La Boehme.
Laughing, Caffee said, “I still have cd’s!”
The best piece of advice he’s ever been given was from an older gentleman who told him, “You take a job no matter how big or small and do it well or not at all.”
In return, Caffee’s best advice to folks is, “It doesn’t matter what you want to be, be the best you can. Meaning, if you’re going to be a dishwasher, be the best dishwasher you can.”
As for what he loves about Leeds, he says that’s easy, it’s the people.
“I like the way people just know each other here,” Caffee said. “And our students…the kids at LHS are very welcoming and accepting of one another.”
For Caffee, community is all about unity.
“Community as a whole is a group of people working together.
Everyone has an obligation to give back to society. Even if it’s an act of kindness, like cutting the grass for your neighbor, that’s giving back and playing a part in the community,” Caffee said.
A good neighbor in Caffee’s eyes is someone who looks out for you by offering to help.
“My neighbors are a young newlywed couple. The male is a diesel mechanic and gets home around 8 p.m. His wife is pregnant and waitresses,” Caffee said. “One evening I cut their grass, because they needed a helping hand. I think it’s important to go out of your way to do at least one good thing each day without expecting recognition for it.”
If you see Caffee driving his Leeds City Schools’ bus around U.S. 411 or up and down Ashville Road, know he’ll sound off a friendly honk, because he’s leading with kindness in his heart and ready to provide his community his giving spirit.