Meet Your Neighbor - Kelly Johnston

Busy is a way of life for Kelly Johnston. Attending UAB to earn her Bachelor of Science degree and keeping neighbors throughout St. Clair County’s skin all a glow as an esthetician means Johnston’s schedule has her constantly on the go.
Originally from Talladega, Johnston now resides in Pell City where she serves her community by helping citizens beautify themselves in her role as an esthetician at Tranquil Massage & Facial Spa located at 1155 Walkers Crossing Road in Pell City.
“I’ve been licensed since 2007,” said Johnston. “An esthetician is a licensed skin care therapist. I’m honored to serve my community in this way.”
Community is important to Johnston. To her, it means togetherness. “Community is about neighbors reaching out to one another to lend a helping hand.”
Another thing near and dear to Johnston’s heart is her family.
“My mom, Dana Ellison is a local realtor with LAH. Her husband, Bill Ellison, is a business developer here in Pell City,” Johnston said. “And then there’s my dog Buddy who’s a long haired Chihuahua mix that I rescued in 2018.”
Helping provide animals a wonderful life is also at the top of Johnston’s to do list. “We have awesome organizations like Animal Savers of Pell City Incorporated (ASPCI) and the Pell City Animal Control Center helps discarded and abandoned pets find their second chance and ‘furever’ homes,” Johnston said.
Enjoying being close to family and living in a small town, Johnston also loves that Pell City has great shopping. “We will soon have a shopping center that will rival bigger cities and I love that we have the gently used secondhand shop, Resale to the Rescue that’s run by the ASPCI,” Johnston said.
For Johnston community and family go hand-in-hand. “I think you can’t have a community without family,” she said. “But personally, both my mom and her husband play vital roles in building the community. Since she sells houses and brings families into Pell City, Bill has been bringing businesses here for over 35 years. Anyone who sells real estate, has a small business, or lives and works here, contributes to building this community.”
Johnston describes her perfect day as a crisp autumn day. “I like a chill in the air. It’s great weather for a cozy sweater and a warm cup of tea.”
When she’s not at work or studying, Johnston enjoys reading and cooking. A few of her favorite things are a sugar free salted caramel and hazelnut latte from the Pell City Coffee Company accompanied with one of their blueberry scones. She loves the sandwiches at Daily Bagel, especially the Lox of Love and likes to have a bit of honey peanut butter ice cream from JNR’s.
Her favorite season is Fall and her favorite holiday is Thanksgiving with Christmas being a close second. “My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is watching the Macy*s Thanksgiving Day parade every year.”
Her first concert was Matchbox 20 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when she was 14 and her last concert was Hootie and the Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies, also at the same venue.
Looking ahead to the coming year, Johnston is inspired by her impending graduation and something very close to home—her mom.
“The fact that I’m only a year away from my degree inspires me to get up every day and keep going even when I feel like I can’t,” Johnston said. “But my mother is my biggest inspiration and my hero. She has overcome so many obstacles in her life, including beating breast cancer and living everyday as a survivor.”
In 2023, Johnston looks forward to growing the skincare business by gaining new clients at Tranquil Massage & Facial Spa and graduating from UAB.
As for what being a good neighbor means to her, for Johnston it’s all about lending a helping hand. “A good neighbor reaches out even when not asked to and is there to just listen if someone needs it.”
We appreciate all our good St. Clair County neighbors out there!