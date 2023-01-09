Meet Your Neighbor - Joel Wallace

Moody business owner and resident Joel Wallace made his way to Alabama by way of soccer.
Born and bred in the suburbs of Chicago, Wallace and his parents called themselves “The Three Musketeers.”
As a second grader in Elgin, Illinois, Wallace’s neighbor received a flyer about playing soccer and this is how his story of being led to Alabama begins.
From the time Wallace could walk until he was four-years-old he had magic legs, exactly like those seen in the movie ‘Forest Gump.’
“I was born with my legs wrapped around me, like I was giving myself a hug,” Wallace said. “I wore tension wires mounted to the bottom of my shoes to help straighten my legs.”
When the opportunity to play soccer came around, his parents didn’t know what soccer was, much less think their son would have the chance to play, but Wallace excelled and allowed his parents to witness the game of soccer.
Before he knew it, Division 3 schools were watching Wallace.
“MacMurray College, DePaul, Illinois State…the year before I started, their record was 2-15 or 17, then it was 17-3-3 and when I finished college our record was 21-4,” Wallace said. “I owned a school record for most shutouts in a season, and the team earned a school record for 21 wins in one season. It was awesome to see our team grow as a family.”
In fact, his coach at MacMurray, Bill Killen, later became his father-in-law.
“Bill recently passed away,” Wallace said. “He was an incredibly well-respected man and internationally known. He was one of the founders of the Coaching School. In soccer you have to have a coaching license and his was number seven.”
Playing soccer at the collegiate level led to coaching opportunities, which brought Wallace to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)’s soccer team where he was the Assistant Coach for the Blazers from 1994-1995 and then again from 2009-2021.
“Soccer is like a chess game with all its moving pieces, in this case, players. It’s definitely a team sport. Tactics, relying on your teammates in order to be successful, it’s a taxing difficult game that I love,” Wallace said. “The competition and camaraderie, coming together with a game plan…It’s incredible when your team believes in it, and they put in the effort to accomplish teamwork.”
Not too long after moving to Moody, he met and married his wife, Diana.
They have a blended family, Wallace has a daughter and son and Diana has eight children. Together their 10 children range from ages 14-28 and reside locally in Alabama and in the neighboring state of Florida.
The Wallace’s love snowmobiling, which is part of Joel’s description of a perfect day.
“My perfect day in the winter is being up North snowmobiling in a snowy blizzard, afterwards enjoying a Peppermint Patty drink, or at the beach in the summer. In the fall I’d enjoy watching the leaves change and in the spring just chilling,” Wallace said. “My perfect day would be a day without thinking, enjoying nature and doing almost nothing, but something.”
Wallace’s favorite things about living in Moody and being a part of a small town are the people.
“There are so many good people here,” Wallace said. “I want to get involved with soccer here in Moody.”
A member of the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce, Wallace looks forward to being active with the chamber in 2023.
Wallace says members of the Moody community have welcomed them to the area.
Opening on New Year’s Eve 2021, Wallace and the Oh Sherri Pub are excited to ring in the New Year by celebrating their one-year anniversary.
“Community members have thanked us for opening up this place,” Wallace said. “They like the atmosphere and love coming to a place that’s warm and inviting.”
Not only does he love being a small business owner and the guests that come into the pub, but he also loves his community as well.
“To me, community is all about the people in it. Being a part of groups that make Moody function, the people who are here are the center of the community,” he said.
Looking to host more events at Oh Sherri Pub, 2733 Moody Parkway, Wallace says they like bringing people together.
“Last year we had a Valentine’s oyster night, St. Patrick’s Day is huge for us and we hosted a Miata Reunion that was a great success earlier this year,” Wallace said. “New Year’s Eve we’re having a seven course meal with a live band. We wanted to open a place where customers become friends and have a place to come hang out and be with each other.”
Inspired by his dad, Frank, their Irish heritage and naming the pub in his sister’s honor, who passed away, Oh Sherri Pub came to fruition.
“Being from Chicago, my dad and I would see a pub on every corner. When we visited Michigan to go snowmobiling we saw row long bars,” Wallace said. “My dad and I always wanted to open one and we talked about it all the time.”
Inspired by his dad making a wonderful life for his mom, Barbara, and their family, despite not finishing high school, Wallace says Frank grew up on a farm in Somonauk, Illinois and has quite a remarkable story.
“He’s the number service tech for Daikin and taught himself how to weld after being a mechanic and fixing radiators and engines,” Wallace said. “He was a street kid who met my mom at the Riverview Roller Rink.”
The best advice Wallace has ever received also came from his dad.
“He told me, ‘respect everybody until they don’t deserve that respect. Enjoy them, love them and respect them.”’
In return, Wallace advises the same.
As for what makes a good neighbor— in Wallace’s opinion it’s being reliable.
“A good neighbor is someone you can rely on for help or if you need to help them. You can count on them and respecting each other is very important,” he said.
Discovering the end unit of the strip mall at 2733 Moody Parkway where Oh Sherri Pub is located was perhaps serendipitous for the Wallaces.
“I almost ran out of gas and looked over and saw the for rent sign,” he said. “I called the number and soon I was looking at the inside. Then I called Diana and my daughter to come over to see it, and they could see my vision. We added the back room, were approved for the patio area and seats out front and started serving food.”
Striving to have a banner year in 2023, the Wallaces at the Oh Sherri Pub look forward to welcoming others to delicious food, thirst quenching drinks, great company and a good time.
Excited for the year ahead, Wallace says, “We want everyone to enjoy life.”