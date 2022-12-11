Meet Your Neighbor - Jennifer Horn

Dedicated, willing to do whatever it takes to get the job down—right and fun loving are just a few things that will endear Jennifer Horn to St. Clair County and our readers.
Born in a small south Texas town called McAllen, which is approximately 10 miles from the Mexico border, Horn and her family moved to Tuscaloosa when she was in the third grade.
“I stayed in Tuscaloosa through college, moved for a few years, then went back,” Horn said.
The good news is Horn, along with her nine–year-old daughter, Jillian, and her six-year-old son Turner, are our new neighbors by way of Leeds after recently moving to Leeds in June.
“I was looking for a change and visited Leeds a handful of times with a friend,” Horn said. “It felt comfortable and inviting.”
Change has been a constant for Horn and her kids over the past six months as Horn became the Assistant Director of Development for the UAB School of Nursing in September and Jillian and Turner started Leeds Elementary and Leeds Primary Schools in August.
“I love that Leeds still has a small town feel. It’s like a hidden gem—close to Birmingham, but not completely crowded,” she said. “Leeds feels like a place where I can get involved and not get lost in the crowd.”
As for what community means to her, Horn said, it’s all about the people.
“Community is the people we do life with…friends, family and neighbors,” she said. “It’s the people you surround yourself with who support you, encourage you and cheer you on.”
For Horn, family also plays a vital role in community.
“Family is the core of community,” she said. “Strong families equal strong communities. Safe, secure, supportive relationships start within families. These are the building blocks for a strong, healthy community.”
When she’s not raising funds for UAB’s School of Nursing, Horn is all about spending time with family. In fact, her perfect day consists of family.
“It starts with a laid back morning, then we head to the lake for some fun,” Horn said. “No to-do lists, no chores, no schedule - just spending time together.”
A few of Horn’s favorite things are cooking, enjoying time at the lake, hiking and time spent outdoors.
“I’m still discovering the local spots, but so far I’ve loved area Leeds/Moody restaurants, Three Earred Rabbit, Bluegrass Barbeque and Carpenetti’s,” she said. “I like the show Yellowstone and even named my dog Rip. I also like live music and have enjoyed warm nights and a cold beer at Rails and Ales. The kids and I love riding our bikes and walking the dog at Leeds Memorial Park.”
Allowing the music loving side of her to flourish, Horn’s first concert was a Christian group called Truth and her most recent was hearing the musical stylings of Alabama native, Jamey Johnson and his tour mate Rand Hauser.
Christmas is her favorite time of year and fun fact Christmas day is her actual birthday!
Looking ahead to the New Year, Horn is looking forward to learning more about her surroundings and getting acquainted more with Leeds and the St. Clair County area.
“2022 brought lots of change for us, and we are looking forward to settling into our new home, city, job and schools in 2023,” she said.
In helping Jillian, who’s on the LES jump rope team, and Turner, who’s looking forward to starting Upward basketball, acclimate to their new environment, Horn says key characteristics are essential for her to impress upon them.
“Character traits I want to instill in my kids are kindness, respect, responsibility, patience, sincerity, curiosity and encouraging them to be critical thinkers,” Horn said.
When it comes to family traditions, Christmas delivers a variety of unique traditions to her trio.
“Our unique family tradition is that we celebrate Christmas Adam (that’s the day before Christmas Eve) with dinner at a hibachi restaurant, and then we play reindeer games, which consists of an antler ring toss, candy cane pickup, jingle bell toss and then the left right Christmas game, which is a pass the present story.”
During this time of year where we wish for peace on Earth and goodwill towards humankind, Horn says what makes a good neighbor is someone who is genuine, open to new friendships and connections.
“Good neighbors share phone numbers and cookies,” Horn said. “My neighbors are wonderful. One friend went and let my dog out when I was unexpectedly delayed getting home. Another called me to talk when our boys got into a scuffle on the school bus, and another made homemade soap for my kids when they showed interest in her craft supplies.”
As things continue to unfold for the Horns, their pathway will allow them to discover the many people, places and things that make Leeds and St. Clair County good neighbors. Welcoming those new discoveries, the Horns will Blaze On.