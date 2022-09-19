Meet Your Neighbor - Javion Johnson

As a kindergarten student at Coosa Valley Elementary School (CVES), Javion Johnson was inspired by his kindergarten teacher Mrs. Guinn to pursue teaching, and now he is a leader up and down those same hallways as CVES’s new PreK auxiliary aide.
“I love seeing the growth our PreK students have made and can make in just a few weeks’ time,” Johnson said.
Now, a junior at the University of West Alabama, Johnson is earning his bachelor’s degree in Early Elementary Education.
Seeking to be a role model for those who might not have one otherwise, Johnson said, “One of the students asked me, ‘What are you doing here?’ I said, ‘This is my first year here at Coosa,’ he looked at me and said, ‘I’ve only seen women teachers, never a man teacher,’” Johnson said. “I think students need positive male role models.”
Growing up in Pell City, Johnson graduated from Pell City High School in 2017. During his PCHS days, he was involved in Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America and basketball.
Johnson may be a familiar face to you, because he also supplements his income by working in the pharmacy at the Publix on South Martin Street in Pell City. When he’s not at Coosa Valley or Publix, Johnson’s doing his third favorite thing — sleeping.
Johnson’s perfect day involves binge watching his favorite shows.
“My perfect day is relaxing at home watching ‘Law and Order SVU’, ‘Criminal Minds’ or ‘Abbott Elementary’,” he said.
When he’s not working or sleeping, he’s doing homework.
“In four more semesters, hopefully I can slow down,” he said.
The best advice Johnson’s ever received was, “Don’t be too quick to judge, because everyone is one bad decision from being in their shoes.”
After attaining his Early Elementary Education degree, his dream grades to teach are Pre-K, kindergarten, fifth or sixth.
“My sixth-grade math teacher, Mrs. Donna Hyche, also inspired me to become a teacher,” Johnson said.
To Johnson, working in a supportive school environment also plays a big part in him being a productive citizen.
“I love Coosa,” he said. “It’s a great school with great kids.”
What Johnson said about what community means to him.
“To me, community means being able to work together and serve in ways that you can, like we do at school,” he said.
As for why it’s important to give back, Johnson says it’s a part of life.
“I feel that it is essential to give back to others because you honestly never know when you may need help,” he said.
To Johnson, a good neighbor loves thy neighbor.
“A good neighbor is someone kind, friendly, trustworthy and helpful,” he said.
Many of you can relate to this honest answer. When asked to describe his life in one word, Johnson said, “Busy.”
If you are one or know a “busy” neighbor like Johnson, you’d like us to learn more about, please refer the neighbor you’d like us to meet to amanda@pritchardprose.com where I’ll welcome them by saying, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”