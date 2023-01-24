Meet Your Neighbor - Desmond Parker

Summing up his life in one phrase, Desmond Parker quotes Ubuntu, an idea in African spirituality that states, “I am because we are,” meaning we are all connected and cannot be our true selves without community. For Parker, that community is L.A., Leeds, Alabama.
“I am originally from Ypsilanti, Michigan, but currently live in Leeds,” Parker said. “I like that the Leeds community is small. It reminds me a lot of the area in Ypsilanti, which I grew up in. Leeds is in a good location that is also not far away from Birmingham. And the people in Leeds are also really nice.”
Celebrating community comes easy to Parker, because he actively participates in various forms of community.
“Community is essentially a group of people that have something in common,” Parker said. “For us in Leeds, it is that we live here. We have other communities that we participate in, such as our religious community and a scholarly community. These people who we have similar interests with can also serve as our support system.”
A science educator for the past 11 years, Parker currently trains future science and mathematics educators.
Earning his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the historic Talladega College in 2010, Parker went on to attain both a Master’s of Arts in Chemistry Education and his Education Specialist in Chemistry Education from the University of Alabama in Birmingham in 2014.
Parker is the middle child of five boys. His mom is currently preparing to move a little closer by making the move to Atlanta, while his dad still resides in Ypsilanti.
When Parker needs a spark of inspiration, he looks not to one specific person, but to a community of individuals who he sees doing incredible things.
“Seeing others succeed inspires me to improve myself and continue to grow as a person,” Parker said.
A perfect day for Parker consists of being present in the moment.
“For me, a perfect day entails being able to slow down and take in the moments around us,” Parker said. “Too often we are so focused on filling every second of the day with something that we forget to cherish the moments that bring us and our families closer together.”
Parker’s happy place is on an airplane, because his absolute favorite thing to do in this world is—travel.
“I love to travel, especially if it involves getting on an airplane. I will be there,” Parker said.
Another thing that brings him joy is music. Parker’s most memorable concert was the “Lovers and Friends” concert he attended in Las Vegas in 2022.
“There were approximately 50 R&B legends that performed multiple songs over the course of a 14-hour day,” he said. “It was so much fun.”
Not only does Parker love listening to music but, he plays it too. Parker enjoys tickling the ivories on piano and pipe organ.
Another fun fact about Parker is he’s also a pyro technician and specializes in aerial and close proximity firework shows. Perhaps you’ve seen his handy work at a Fourth of July extravaganza celebration a time or two.
When he needs a laugh, Parker calls on a little help from his friends.
“Spending time with friends and family and using that time to tell funny stories amongst each other always provides a good laugh,” he said.
Leading with a servants’ heart, Parker also wants to ensure he’s giving back to the community he holds so dear.
“Giving back is important, because it in turn can inspire others to do the same,” Parker said. “I have done volunteer tutoring, organized a community clean up, taught ACT prep sessions and during the pandemic worked with my church to pass out boxes of food on a weekly basis.”
For Parker, what makes a good neighbor is simple - it’s all about looking out for each other.
Sharing this neighborly advice, Parker concluded saying, “No matter the situation, no matter the challenge, we must always find the good and praise it.”