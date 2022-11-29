Meet Your Neighbor - Brittney Hallmark

When you think of Brittney Hallmark three words come to mind — bad mama jama.
A single mom with a 10-year-old son, Jacob, and a 6-year-old daughter, Harper, Hallmark works hard to be the light and leader she’d like her children to be.
Moving to Pell City in the eighth grade, Hallmark said she made the most of a tough time.
“I ended up making life-long friends,” Hallmark said. “Spending my days on the lake was a great way to grow up. I was very involved in many activities and organizations and being the founding president of Interact Club at Pell City High School and marching in the Band of Gold were wonderful experiences that helped shape me into who I am today.”
During her high school days, Hallmark was involved in Beta Club, Interact, Quill and Scroll, band and she worked part-time.
After graduation, Hallmark eased down I-20, onto I-59 and found herself enrolled as a UAB Blazer.
“I majored in Elementary & Early Childhood Education for my undergraduate degree. UAB was close to home, so I opted for that,” Hallmark said. “When I went for my first graduate degree, at JSU, I chose it because I wanted an online program that would allow me to continue teaching full time and still get a graduate level degree. I was a mom by then and life was busier. I just completed another graduate degree from UAB in Instructional Design and Development. I chose UAB again, because it was one of very few colleges offering this program.”
Like so many college freshmen, Hallmark had a hard time choosing a major in college and kept changing her mind.
“I began to pray and every night would dream about school or being a teacher,” Hallmark said. “If we are still and we listen, God will tell us where we need to be. I am a teacher. I work with students in the K-12 world, but have the bulk of experience working with elementary aged students. I work a lot. From time to time, you may even see me driving the school bus as a substitute bus driver as well.”
Now living and working in Leeds, Hallmark loves raising her children in the Greenwave community.
“When I think of community, the word together always comes to mind,” Hallmark said. “To me, community means reaching beyond your close friends and family and embracing other people in your area. Being there and helping when and where you are needed.”
As for how family plays a vital role in community, Hallmark says it’s about working hand-in-hand.
“We have been very fortunate to have so many wonderful people in our lives. I have a fantastic family, but even beyond them, our community has given us so many connections with others,” Hallmark said. “In small communities especially, you learn to band together and look out for one another. In this scary world we live in, we could all use more of that.”
The best advice Hallmark’s been given is, “Education is something no one can ever take away.”
In return, her advice is, “It is worth the effort.”
A few of Hallmark’s favorite things are reading, especially novels by Stephanie Plum and Janet Evanovich. She loves Mexican food and on the random occasion she does turn on the television she watches King of Queens or game warden shows on Animal Planet.
“Guadalajara in Pell City has been a favorite dining choice of mine since high school,” Hallmark said. “My favorite thing to do in St Clair County is go to the lake. We enjoy boating and fishing at my parents' place.”
Her passion is writing.
“I love it! I do it for fun,” she said. “I also enjoy camping, off road riding and kayaking. I also enjoy photography and scrapbooking.”
Her first concert was Korn when she was 13-years-old. Her most recent concert was Chris Stapleton.
“I am a big fan of concerts and have seen many over the years,” Hallmark said. “Some of my favorites were Reba, George Strait, Alabama and Kenny Chesney.”
Hallmark’s perfect day includes being outdoors and with her family is ideal.
“Fall is my favorite season, so being around a fire on a chilly night sounds perfect,” she said.
As a mom of two in this wild and wacky world, Hallmark’s cup runneth over as she beams with pride in how they’re growing up.
“I try to teach them things daily,” she said. “It is important for me to be sure that they understand that kindness and compassion come first. I want them to learn the value of hard work and determination. I have taught them to be honest and to advocate for yourself. And most importantly, I want them to witness my relationship with Jesus and for them to value their relationships with Him as well.”
Inspired by her kids, Hallmark says they inspire her to the best version of herself every day.
“They are always watching and observing, even when they don’t realize they are,” she said.
When asked to sum up her life in one word she said, “Grit.” And the phrase she used was, “Never give up, especially when things get tough.”
When it comes to being neighborly, Hallmark says a good neighbor is someone who cares about others.
“A good neighbor is willing to be there when needed and thinks of the group more than themselves,” she said.
With regards to giving back, for Hallmark, it’s important to do for others.
“You never know what someone else is experiencing or has experienced. It is my duty as Christian to live in a way that would be pleasing to God, so I strive for that daily,” Hallmark said. “I give back to my students every day. I keep in mind that I am entrusted with someone else's most precious gift—their child. My kids and I participate in random acts of kindness for people who have helped us, influenced us, or just because we think they may need it.”
During this season of gratitude, remember to show your neighborly love and like Hallmark, be thankful for those in your neighborhood.