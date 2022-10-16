Meet Your Neighbor - Ashley Simpson

As Ashley Simpson approaches her vehicle each morning, dusk is still upon her as she and her two young daughters begin to board the school bus she drives.
Greeting students attending Coosa Valley Elementary School and Williams Intermediate School each morning with a cheerful good morning and a smile, Simpson is in her third year of getting students to school safely for her alma mater — the Pell City School System.
A graduate of the Class of 2004, Simpson married her high school sweetheart, Kevin, and they’re raising their family, 10-year-old Madison and 8-year-old Isabella, in their beloved hometown.
“I want to teach my girls they can do anything they want in life, and I will always be their biggest fan,” Simpson said. “I also love my CVES and WIS kids. Seeing them first thing in the morning and telling them to have a good day at school makes me love my job more. I love to see the difference I can make and give back to the kids in my community.”
For Simpson, community means having people you can count on.
“Community is a group of people who are always there for you to lean on,” she said. “You can look to them for support, love and encouragement.”
Giving back to her community is important to Simpson. The way she gives back is by loving her bus kiddos and driving the school bus for Pell City schools.
“I love how small a town we are, but the community comes together when needed,” Simpson said.
Losing both her parents at a young age taught Simpson that life’s too short, so don’t take anything for granted and love the ones who are here with you today.
Striving to raise beautiful young ladies in today’s day and age, the Simpsons are emphasizing these values and characteristics to their girls.
“We always encourage them to do their best, be kind, help others when needed and be there for family and friends,” she said.
When asked who inspires her, Simpson quickly said, her kids.
“Madison and Isabella inspire me to do my best for them and show them hard work pays off,” she said.
Speaking of hard work, Simpson’s first job out of high school was at First United Methodist Daycare. When she’s not driving up and down those Pell City streets, you can find her scheduling appointments at Urology Centers of Alabama.
After the bus has been parked and patients have been connected with their doctors, Simpson enjoys hiking, anything with her family and going on vacation.
Simpson says her perfect day involves being with her family and spending time with the ones she loves.
Her first concert was in 2004, right after high school, when she saw My Chemical Romance.
A few of Simpson’s favorite things are Disney, Starbucks, Target and enjoying Logan Martin Lake in the summer.
To Simpson, a good neighbor is someone who’s willing to help no matter what and always there if called on.
Happy to be living in her hometown with her husband of 15 years and their two daughters, Simpson says her ultimate goal in life is to allow her girls to follow their dreams, no matter at what age.
As a good neighbor, not only will Simpson offer you a cup of sugar if needed, but she encourages everyone to listen to this life lesson, “Life’s too short, live it to the fullest.”