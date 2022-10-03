Meet Your Neighbor - Ali Chambers

True crime murder mysteries, podcasts and her boyfriend Andrew are a few of Leeds resident Ali Chambers’ favorite things.
Growing up and now living back in her hometown, Chambers says what keeps her in Leeds is that it’s such a special place.
“I love the small town feel. The people in Leeds are friendly. It is so easy to strike up a conversation with a stranger in Leeds,” Chambers said. “We are passionate about making the city better every day. Our local businesses and sports teams bring our community together. Leeds encourages everyone in the area to be their best self.”
A 2019 graduate of Jacksonville State University, Chambers earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education.
After taking a turn at teaching, Chambers now works outside of the classroom as a case manager with Community Action Agency in Pell City.
“I assist low income families with utility bills in St. Clair County,” she said. “Our goal is to break the cycle of poverty by assisting and encouraging our clients to work towards their personal goals.”
Giving back to her community in this way means a lot to Chambers as she wants to encourage those in need to advocate for themselves.
“I recently got involved with the St. Clair Service Coalition,” Chambers said. “The goal of this organization is to collaborate with other service organizations that help members of the community and promote them. We want the people of the community to know where to reach out if they need help.”
When asked why it’s important for her to give back, Chambers said, “Giving back helps you to grow and allows you to make connections, but most importantly, you have the opportunity to better the lives of the people around you and build a stronger sense of togetherness.”
Creating opportunities to bring people together comes naturally to Chambers, because it’s imbedded in her DNA.
“My family and I are very close,” she said. “They are loving and charismatic. My mom, Lynn, was born and raised in Leeds. She attended Auburn University after high school and works at Jefferson State Community College in their Career Center. She loves helping people find a job that fits their skills and personality.
“My mom is passionate about her kids, her chickens and wearing tennis shoes with every outfit,” Chambers said. “She is my best friend.”
Chambers' dad, Scott, is a financial advisor for Wells Fargo and made his way from Marietta, Ga., where he grew up, to Homewood, when he attended Samford University.
“He is a very hard working man,” Chambers said. “His favorite hobby is yard work. He loves landscaping and creating a perfectly manicured lawn. But he enjoys watching TV with my mom and his dog Sirus the most.”
Chambers' little brother, Jackson, is 19.
Also a Leeds graduate, Jackson is now a student at the University of Alabama pursuing a degree in business.
“He is happy if he is in the gym or playing golf,” Chambers said. “We enjoy sharing new music with each other.”
Establishing true times of togetherness, Chambers says her family is always welcoming.
“They want everyone to feel important and loved, no matter where we are. My parents will make friends with strangers while standing in line at the grocery store,” Chambers said.
When Chambers has a bit of down time, she enjoys reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles, painting, conquering craft projects, discovering new makeup techniques, coiffing different hair styles and devouring all things fashion.
“I recently started diamond painting. It is similar to paint by numbers, but with sparkles,” Chambers said. “I also love shopping, especially at the thrift store. There’s nothing better than finding a good deal.”
As for a few more of her favorite things, Chambers loves her 3-year-old Corgi Australian Shepard mix, Sutton.
“He loves going on walks, cheese and taking naps,” Chambers said. “My boyfriend Andrew is a sports journalist. He has really encouraged me to be more interested in the Celtics and Auburn football. We enjoy traveling to see wrestling shows and finding new fun places to grab a bite to eat.”
Chambers’ favorite movies are “Bridesmaids,” “50 First Dates” and “Joe Dirt.”
“I love a lighthearted comedy with a little romance,” she said. She’s a patron of local Leeds hotspots like Rails & Ales, Three Earred Rabbit, El Cazador and Mum and Me Merchantile.
She also loves a good laugh. Puns, memes and corny jokes are her favorites.
Such as, “If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims."
Chambers enjoys listening to out-of-the-ordinary music but has a few favorite mainstream staples as well.
“I love finding new Alternative songs or artists that are not mainstream,” she said. “I like promoting small artists by sharing them with my friends. Some of my more popular favorites are Matchbox 20, Paramore and John Mayer.” Attending her first concert at 5-years-old, her mom took her and a neighbor to Aaron Carter and No Secrets.
Her most recent concert was this past July when she saw Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Avondale Brewery.
“It was such an electric concert,” Chambers said. “The music and performance exceeded my expectations. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a band that knows how to pull at your heartstrings.”
Sleeping in with no alarms going off, making eggs from her family’s chickens, not rushing while doing her makeup and hair are the beginnings of what Chambers calls her perfect day.
“My perfect day also includes shopping with my friends at TJ Maxx, Target, Ulta and thrift stores before grabbing a quick lunch,” she said. “Then grabbing sushi with my boyfriend for dinner. To wrap up the night, I would want to get a drink at The Backyard (at the Outlet Shops of Grand River) before seeing a movie at the drive-in.”
As for who inspires her, Chambers says — it’s her mom.
“She is strong, hardworking and loving,” she said. “She is constantly encouraging me to follow my dreams and supporting me in all that I do. I pray that I am as good of a mother one day as she is.”
The best piece of advice Chambers has ever received is, “Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself. It is important to value yourself even while caring for others.”
The best advice she has to give is, “Be true to yourself. Don’t be afraid to wear those funky shoes or go after the job you want. You have to be proud of who you are.”
To Chambers, community means being a part of something bigger than yourself.
“It means creating relationships with your neighbors and working towards the mutual goal of making the city we live in the best it can be,” she said.
Chambers says what makes a good neighbor is being involved. “A good neighbor brings you dinner when you are going through a hard time or lets you borrow their lawn mower. A good neighbor is someone who is giving, respectful, kind and helps to build you up.”
Enjoying her community, family and friends, Chambers sums up her life in one word — blessed.