PELL CITY -- Jack and Pistol Pete are this week’s Pets of the Week at the Pell City Animal Control Center.
Jack is a brown 3-year-old male hound mixed dog. This sweet and very smart boy is good on a leash and has a great personality. He is also heartworm negative.
His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pistol Pete is a 1-year-old male blue tick coonhound. Pete has the typical sweet and gentle nature of a hound, is learning his leash manners and is heartworm negative.
His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City. Phone: 205-814-1567 or email: animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.