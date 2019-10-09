McSweeny Automotive moving Talladega operations to Pell City

TALLADEGA -- Talladega residents looking to buy a new car now have one less option for shopping locally.
McSweeney Automotive on Alabama 21 in Talladega has moved all operations to its Pell City location, mostly likely effective as of Thursday.
“We are consolidating all operations to Pell City,” Sales Manager Megan Maddox said. “We’re still in business, we’re still a used car supercenter, but there is just more room in Pell City, and the owners decided that those two locations would be stronger together than apart.”
The last of the Talladega lot’s inventory was being moved Wednesday afternoon. All of the Talladega location’s employees would be given the opportunity to transfer to Pell City if they choose.
The move has been planned for some time, and the Service and Parts departments relocated several months ago. “We have a new building there, with all state of the art equipment,” Maddox said.
“The only thing that’s going to be changing is the location. It will still be all the same friendly faces, we’ll still recognize all our customers and we’ll still be delivering the same level of care. Our number one priority is still to make sure the customer is taken care of.”
The closure of McSweeney leaves the newly reopened Bill Stanford Automotive on East Street the only place in the city of Talladega where one could purchase a new car.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the law does not allow her to comment on the gross receipts of a specific business, but she said the city would feel a financial impact from McSweeney’s relocating.
Although she could not provide the specific numbers, Cheeks did say McSweeney and other car lots in town pay a business license fee to the municipality every year, remit an automotive tax on each vehicle sold and sales tax on other items sold.
“There will be a bit of an impact” on the city’s revenue, she said.
“I’m sorry to see them go, but on the upside, we do have more spaces open now that we can use to attract someone else,” Cheeks added.
McSweeney bought out Bill Stanford Automotive on Alabama 21 in Talladega in early 2017. Stanford came out of retirement earlier this year and opened up a new dealership on East Street, formerly the home of Colonial Chevrolet.