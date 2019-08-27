PELL CITY -- McSweeney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Pell City has completed the stringent requirements to become an official RAM Agriculture Dealership, according to a press release from Ram Agriculture Dealerships.
This achievement will help the local auto dealer better understand the specific requirements farmers need for trucks at their farming operations.
The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables the dealership to be able to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers that provides a return on their truck investment, the release says.
The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers and lets the 2,050-plus farm families in Alabama know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture, the release says. Farmers who purchase a new Ram truck from McSweeney CDJR can then access Ram AgPack.
This truck industry exclusive package includes a $2,500 rebate on any Titan or Goodyear farm tire product; 25 percent off manufacturer's suggested retail price on Rhino Ag Products, plus a gift card valued between $100-200; a $1,000 seed corn or $250 soybean seed rebate from NK Seed; one-year subscription to AgriEdge; a $1,000 credit towards AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition; $1,000 toward a new Reinke irrigation system or $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system; industry exclusive discounts on many Gallagher Livestock Products; up to $1,000 after-purchase rebates on EBY trailers — stock, equipment or grain;a $250 rebate on Knapheide upfit to the purchased Ram truck; and special financing from AgDirect, powered by Farm Credit, offering flexible payment terms to match a farm’s income stream.
In addition, there are manufacturer or dealer incentives being offered, the release says.
To have become part of this dealer group as a Ram Agriculture Dealership, McSweeney CDJR was required to select a minimum of three team members to successfully complete an agricultural curriculum endorsed by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization.
The agriculture specialists at McSweeney include Jacob Graves, James Cantrell, Tony Drexel and Logan Gaither.
With the initial curriculum complete, McSweeney CDJR will now participate in continuing education that extends its knowledge of everything important toAlabamaagriculture, as it happens in real time.
Ongoing education, combined with what the ag specialists learned through the Ag Awareness curriculum, will allow the dealership to become an educated partner with area agriculture by pro-actively anticipating and meeting the changing demands of its family farm customers.
To learn more about the program, call any of the Ram agricultural specialists at McSweeney CDJR at 205-814-7300. Or stop by and visit the dealership at 2605 Dr. John Hayes Drive, Pell City, or at www.ramagdealer.com/certified-dealers/mcsweeney.