McMarthy and Spears receive annual Jim Nunnally award

ASHVILLE — Nick Spears and Meghan McCarthy were selected by their peers to receive the Jim Nunnally Award.
This award has been given since 1968. It is given to the male and female athlete that best represents Ashville High School and the city of Ashville through the facets of high character, determination, selflessness and sacrifice to one's team and school.
McCarthy plays volleyball, basketball and soccer and also runs cross country, outdoor track and indoor track. She was also awarded the 2020 Wendy’s All-American High School Heisman winner for Alabama.
Nick Spears is also a part of the AHS cross country and track teams. Spears led the Bulldogs in the pole vault event throughout the outdoor track season where he broke a school record with a 12-foot jump.