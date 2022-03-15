McCarthy signs soccer scholarship with University of Mobile

Ashville senior Kathleen McCarthy recently signed a soccer scholarship with the University of Mobile, an NAIA school.
A three-sport athlete, McCarthy not only dominates on the soccer field and in cross country, but is a track-and-field 4x800 relay champion as well at the 2021 state outdoor meet.
MCarthy emphasized soccer is something she has loved since she was four years old and grew up playing travel soccer.
“I have just grown to love it," she said. "I started running cross country and track to stay in shape for soccer and I also love those two sports but soccer is still by far my favorite.”
She said she’ll miss playing for Ashville.
“I’ll just miss the atmosphere and the players. I know all of their parents and I’ve just known them for a long time and we know how to play with each other so it will be sad leaving them,” she said.
The senior also noted, however, that she is most looking forward to adapting to playing soccer at the collegiate level and playing with her soon to be teammates that she has already had the opportunity to meet.
MCarthy’s college plans include majoring in computer science, and she hopes it will lead to a job in the field of meteorology.
Jay Stewart, who was the girls' head coach for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, commended McCarthy on her abilities as not only a soccer player, but just as an athlete overall.
“Last year, she was one of our bigger offensive contributors and ended up being the offensive player of the year,” he said, adding that was one of their top goal scorers as well.
“The thing with Kathleen is she’s a great teammate, she’s extremely competitive—one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever been around, really hates to lose. She’s one of those who’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”
Stewart added that McCarthy also played with the Trussville United soccer team last year where she was also a top goal scorer.