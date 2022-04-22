McCain Memorial Library in Ashville holds grand opening ceremony

ASHVILLE — The Ashville Public Library held its long-awaited grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, April 19. Library Director Paula Ballard said that the event went better than expected.
“I was very, very pleasantly surprised at the crowd we had and everything just really went smoothly and nice,” she said.
The library, previously referred to as the Ashville Public Library, has also been renamed McCain Memorial Library after an Ashville family who made a $100,000 donation to the project in 2020. Initially, the city had about $150,000 for the much needed new library, but with the donation the city was able to significantly increase the budget.
Ballard said the move was necessary not only from lack of space, but because of issues that come with an old building. She also emphasized that the new building will help better serve the residents of Ashville in ways they weren’t able to before.
“(The old library) was too small; we had no parking. It was originally built in 1949, so it had some issues,” Ballard said. ”It was just a much needed upgrade.”
Ballard added that there are now dedicated spaces in the new building such as a computer lab and study rooms.
“At the old library, the kids’ area was right next to the computer and there was no separate quiet space, but here we actually have those spaces, because I absolutely believe the library is for the children,” she said. “I don’t walk around shushing them, but at the same time I want people who need a quiet space to have it and now we’re able to have both of those so we’re really excited about that.”
Since its re-opening, the library has also started back programs such as story time and its book club.
McCain Memorial Library is located at 35717 U.S. Highway 231 in Ashville and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.