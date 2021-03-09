Mayor walks out on council mid-meeting, later apologizes

SPRINGVILLE — Springville’s regular City Council meeting became contentious March 1 as the council and mayor continued to disagree on legal representation.
The council requested they have separate representation from the mayor as they were not satisfied with newly appointed attorney Charlie Waldrep.
Previously, James Hill III and his firm Hill, Hill & Gossett represented the city for the past decade before Waldrep stepped in.
Though new Mayor Dave Thomas sought support from the council during its organizational meeting in November, many of the council members voiced their opposition. However, Thomas still appointed Waldrep, who has been representing the city since.
Thomas stated that he was "blind-sided" by the request for separate representation. Before the council could motion to approve the request, Mayor Dave Thomas instead made a motion to adjourn.
While no one voiced approval of the motion, Thomas stated that the meeting was "adjourned" and walked out.
“Y’all want to pull something like this, you best come to me first,” Thomas said.
Mayor Pro-tem Wayne Tucker took over the meeting and the council passed the resolution and then adjourned the meeting.
In the council's following work session on March 8, the mayor began by apologizing to the council for his actions in the previous meeting.
“I kind of lost sight of what I had tried to teach my children growing up; if you lose your head you lose the argument,” Thomas said, adding he hoped his apology would be accepted.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the FY2021 water and sewer budget;
—Approved financing of a new fire truck;
—Approved a $125 a month lease agreement for a police copier/printer/fax with Canon;
—Authorized sign-on bonus for firefighters and paramedics of $5,000 payable one-half upon hire, one-fourth on first anniversary and one-fourth on second anniversary;
—Approved a resolution contract CDG on force main extension from Murphree's
Valley Road and Villa Drive intersection to Lift Station at Highway 174 at railroad
tracks at a cost of $68,800.00; and
—Authorized the installation of four LED lights with Alabama Power on Walker Drive at a cost of $42.44 a month for the new Safety Drop-off Zone.