Mayor’s seat, 2 City Council spots on ballot in Argo next week (with photos)

ARGO -- With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, the city of Argo is preparing to hold elections for mayor and two council seats.
For mayor, incumbent Betty Bradley will go up against challenger Shawn-Patrick Hynes.
Attempts to reach Bradley for information were not successful.
Hynes, 28, is a local entrepreneur who runs The Old Quill LLC, which specializes in handmade pen, pencils and wood products crafted by veterans. He also serves as a substitute teacher for Trussville City Schools.
Hynes is not married and serves as local board member to the state of Alabama for the United States Selective Service. He said he has also represented Alabama and Spring Hill College in meetings at the French Consulate in Atlanta and at the Cuban Embassy to the United States.
Eric Springer and Danny McCarley are running for Place 4, one of the two council seats in contention. There is no incumbent running.
McCarley, 66, is an operations manager. He is married to Debra McCarley, and they have two children and four grandchildren. McCarley said he has no past political experience.
Springer, 41, is a local associate pastor. He said he is married to Janel Springer, and they have two children. Springer also has no past political experience
In the final race, incumbent Place 5 City Council member Ann Brown is running against challenger Stephanie E. Hynes.
Brown, 66, runs Natural Nails by Ann, a business she has operated for 34 years. She is married to Ron Brown, and the two have two children and one grandchild. Brown has served on the City Council for two terms.
Hynes, 32, is a graduate student seeking a master’s in child and adolescent psychology. She is divorced. Hynes has no prior political experience but said she has been active in community organizations since she was a child.