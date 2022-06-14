Mayor Joe Lee recognized by the League of Municipalities for 30 years of service

MOODY — Moody City Council had a regular meeting Monday evening at Moody City Hall, during which Mayor Joe Lee was recognized by the League of Municipalities for his 30 years of public service.
According to St. Clair County attorney James E. Hill, Lee was surprised at the meeting when his family showed up to help celebrate the occasion.
“Thirty years. The city of Moody has been in existence for a total of 60 years. He has either been on the council or the mayor for half of those years,” Hill said.
Hill said there’s value to having that type of consistency within the city of Moody and mentioned Lee’s steady persona.
“He has been a very consistent position and person in there,” Hill said.
Along with the recognition of Lee and his service to the Moody community, the council had 10 items on the agenda to discuss and approve along with the presentation of reports from local committees and departments from eight individuals.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a fireworks show and associated expenses July 9 totaling $15,000;
—Approved the purchase of additional lights for R-1 truck totaling $2,550;
—Approved the purchase of non-disposal medical supplies totaling $12,000;
—Approved to send Skyler Cope to Firefighter I and II School from Sept. 19 to Nov. 19 totaling $1,100;
—Approved Lt. Reece Smith to attend training classes in Foley in August totaling $1,300;
—Approved an ABC Board 140-special events retail license to Oh Sherri Pub, LLC for a Miata Reunion on July 29;
—Approved new ABC Board alcohol license for 050–retail beer and 070–retail wine sales for Fresh Value in Moody;
—Approved a Resolution to accept the public streets in the Avalon subdivision for upkeep and maintenance;
—Approved to repair two parking lot lights at the library totaling $622; and
—Approved the adoption of ordinance 2022-05-23 which amends the city’s zoning regulations article pertaining to signs.