Mayor Derrick Mostella wins re-election in Ashville, race for Place 5 seat headed to runoff

ASHVILLE -- Incumbent Derrick Mostella will serve a second term as mayor of Ashville after holding off a challenge from former Mayor Robert McKay, 370 votes to 254, in Tuesday’s municipal elections.
McKay served as Ashville’s mayor from 2000-15, before Mostella was elected in 2016.
Incumbent Place 3 Councilwoman Sue Price also won a new term, defeating challenger Randy MacKay, 344 votes to 273.
Robin Bowlin and Jonathan VanPelt ran for the Place 4 seat on the City Council being vacated by David Thompson. Bowlin came out victorious by 52 votes, 335-283.
For Place 5 on the council, Kiley Phillips and Edward Roscoe Lane are headed to a runoff Oct. 6.
Phillips gained the most votes in the three-way race Tuesday with 231, but he fell short of the 50 percent plus one needed for an outright win. Lane drew 216 votes, and Curtis Phillips gained 163.
The winner will replace Charles E. Williams, who chose not to seek re-election.
The runoff winner, and Tuesday’s winners, will be sworn in in November.