Mason Myers eager to represent Moody in North-South All-Star game

MOODY — Moody offensive lineman Mason Myers had a front-row seat to history this year when he helped the Blue Devils shatter the school’s single-season scoring record by 110 points, win the program’s first playoff game since 2004 and accomplish a host of other achievements.
Yet when asked to name his favorite moment from the season, the senior can’t help but think back to a 90-minute practice that was nothing but punishment after punishment for the entire team.
“One of my favorite practices, I didn’t enjoy it, but it was a summer practice, and we just got punished for an hour and 30 minutes,” Myers said. “Bear crawls, rolls, sprints, because we messed up. … Now that I can look back on it, I can see how that one practice changed this, this and that.”
On Friday night, Myers will be one of 37 seniors selected to represent the state's northern half in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game.
“I thought it was a big honor. … It's something special that not a lot of people get to do, so I was pretty pumped to be playing,” Myers said.
For some, the game will serve as their last chance to showcase their talents to college scouts, but Myers, a 3-star offensive tackle committed to Arkansas State, doesn’t have to worry about that.
“I think it'll just be another way I can make my family, my team, my coaches proud,” Myers said.
Even though he’s off to bigger and better things, the Moody senior said he’s going to be sad to close this chapter of his life following Friday’s game.
“I mean, it's high school football,” Myers said. Everybody's gonna tell you that there's nothing like it. … I'll definitely just miss the hometown feeling. You know, like waking up in the morning, get to go into work with my best friends.
“They've been there with me since first, second, third grade and whoever it is, and it's just, it's Moody. It's definitely a special place in my heart."
If there’s any positive from the end of his time playing football for Moody, it is that Myers can now appreciate the 2022 season for the team's historic accomplishments.
“None of that stuff was really on our mind when it was happening,” Myers said.
But the senior hopes the records they set this year don’t last for long. Perhaps Myers can even become one of many to represent the Blue Devils in Friday’s all-star game.
“When you do things the right way, you'll get rewarded,” he said. “So, I think that I've done a good job of being a leader for the younger guys and picking them up or getting onto them whenever they need to. And I feel like if this is something they want to do, they can work hard at it, and they can definitely achieve it.”