MARY ELLEN SPARKS: The Kerr family farm of yesteryear (with photos)

Let’s jump back into yesteryear and meet the Kerr family, one of the first families of St. Clair County.
Take your shoes off, sit a spell and enjoy a heapin helpin dose of the hospitality found at Grandma and Grandpa Kerr’s farm near Brompton.
Frances Ellen Taylor Kerr (1854-1932) and John Henry Kerr (1849-1925) were married in 1874. They had 11 children: Mary Ellen, James William, Sarah Ann, Lottie Jane, Samuel Asbury, Rupert, Freeman, Amanda, Martha, Ada and Bashel Lee. Their wooden house had two large rooms on one side of an open dogtrot hallway. The enclosed porch made two additional rooms.
At times, there were three beds to a room and three kids to a bed. The floors were 12-inch oak planks that were scrubbed with white sand and water to keep them clean. Brooms were made of broom straw grown in rows in the fields. Scrub mops were made of dried corn husks. It was long before electricity, so oil lamps were used for light.
Several springs ran behind their house. After picking blackberries, the kids would jump in for a swim before the red bugs had time to start biting. There were no ice boxes or refrigerators, so milk and butter were placed in jars with ropes and stored in the cold water. Drinking water from a wooden bucket with a gourd dipper had a special taste that one would never forget.
The Southern Railway Station was about a mile from the farm, and many nights, folks would get off the train at midnight and walk to Grandpa Kerr’s house to spend the night. In those rural areas, everyone knew everyone.
The only room across from the dogtrot was used as a sitting room and an overnight guest room. It had a fireplace and two large feather beds that looked heavenly to crawl into. The headboards were oak with fancy carvings.
The room was wallpapered with newspaper, probably from the Birmingham News. The walls were covered with funny papers. To lie across the bed on your stomach and read those comics was a favorite pastime. If you raised the loose plank between those two beds, you could climb down into the Kerr’s storm cellar. Everyone, including Fido, their dog, would get into a little wad close together inside that cellar to wait out the storm.
Grandpa Kerr was a small man with a mustache and a wonderful sense of humor. Working was his way of life, and splitting firewood was his pastime. On rainy days, Grandpa and the kids climbed up into the barn loft to pull peanuts from the vines. The yard and the barn were kept clean. They had a team of mules, cows, chickens and turkeys. The manure from the animals was spread out in the fields.
Grandma Kerr had a special chair beside the fireplace, in front of a window. Sheets and clothes were made from fertilizer or tobacco sacks, and the dye was made from boiling plant roots and bark. She grew her vegetables and cooked meat from their smokehouse. The bacon, sausages, and ham had such delicious flavor. She made pickles, catsup, tomato relish and dried her own beans.
No one could make kraut in a churn like Grandma Kerr. Flour, meal and apples wrapped in paper were placed in barrels in the little storeroom off Grandma's kitchen. She spit snuff on the grandkids' hornet stings and she thought old black salve cured everything.
The kids helped grind coffee beans. Everyone woke up smelling country ham, eggs, biscuits and coffee made in an old-fashioned coffee pot.
The Kerr Farm was close to where Kelly Creek Subdivision in Moody is today. Some of the land is still in the Kerr Family. My friend, Wendy Smith, is an avid photographer and the great-great-granddaughter of this delightful Kerr family.
You can reach Mary Ellen Sparks at odenville1914@gmail.com.