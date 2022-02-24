Marty Crews of the U.S. Navy to speak at County Extension Veterans Outreach Program’s veterans dinner

The St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach Program will be hosting a free dinner for up to 50 veterans on Monday, Feb. 28. The purpose of this event is to create an opportunity for veterans within the county to come together and share experiences both during and after their service while networking in an effort to find and help other St. Clair County Veterans in need.
Our dinner will be held at Ashville City Hall located at 211 Eighth Avenue in Ashville at 6 p.m. We greatly appreciate our caterers, Blacktop Bistro and Cricket’s Sweets and Treats, who are graciously donating the meal.
This event will feature Ashville native, Marty Crews, a retired U.S. Navy sailor, as the guest speaker. Marty was a rescue swimmer in the U.S. Navy and retired after 20 years of service. Crews has one of the most inspirational stories of resiliency and a message that we believe will touch the hearts of all in attendance. We encourage you to not only attend, but to bring someone along that is a Veteran or that serves Veterans. Curtis Pippin, St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach coordinator, will also speak about the power of this network and its significance in making an impact on the issues surrounding our Veterans.
You must RSVP to attend by calling the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416. For more information, contact Curtis Pippin, Extension Veterans Outreach coordinator, at (205) 753-1156.
The St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach program is a partnership between the St. Clair County Commission and Auburn University. The goal of the program is to help Veterans and their families identify and access local, state and federal benefits. It serves Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, Veterans and military families. Curtis Pippin, the program coordinator, is an Army Veteran himself and is passionate about serving his fellow veterans.
Alabama Extension is the primary outreach organization for the land-grant mission of Alabama A&M University and Auburn University. Alabama Extension works with individuals, groups, and agencies, initiating and facilitating partnerships and helping people help themselves to a better life and livelihood.