Marshall Parker, Sherry Reaves claim runoff victories in Springville (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- Marshall Parker and Sherry Reaves were the winners in Springville’s runoff elections Tuesday night.
District 6 Councilman-elect Parker won by 40 votes over his opponent, Chip Martin, 92-52.
Meanwhile, incumbent Distinct 7 Councilwoman Reaves walked away with 166 votes compared to her opponent Jeff Martin’s 147.
Parker said while he is new to working in government, he hopes to give a voice back to the people of Springville.
“I want to make sure that the City Council is responsive and represents the people,” he said. “That has gone away here. People have lost their voice, and that is not how the government should work. I am willing to work hard and do what is right.”
Meanwhile, Reaves emphasized her gratitude to the people of Springville for re-electing her.
“I want to thank God first and foremost, and I want to thank the voters who went out and voted for me,” said Reaves.”I want to thank my opponent. He ran a great race, and it made me run that much harder. I have the utmost appreciation for him.”
Reaves also said she looks forward to working with Springville’s mayor-elect, Dave Thomas. She emphasized that education will be her top priority over the next four years.
“I just think we need to provide for our schools. We have wonderful, amazing teachers in our schools, and that is at the top of my list,” said Reaves.
Reaves said she also hopes to focus heavily on parks and recreation along with improving Springville’s infrastructure.
Both Parker and Reaves will begin their 2020-24 terms next month along with the winners from the municipal general election in August.