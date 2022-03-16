Margaret police arrest Lincoln man with felony warrant for eluding law enforcement

MARGARET — The Margaret Police Department has arrested Steven Gill, 27, of Lincoln, who is accused of attempting to elude law enforcement with a felony warrant in an adjacent county.
According to a news release, the situation began as Margaret officers were responding to a call at the Marathon gas station in reference to a man demonstrating irrational behavior with a woman inside of the service station.
Upon arrival, officers located Gill standing outside of the store attempting to make contact. As officers exited their vehicle, the subject began fleeing across the parking lot from the officers towards a wooded area.
The release said that officers pursued the subject for a short distance into the wooded area, losing sight. Shortly after, officers heard what they believed to be a single gunshot from a distance. It was unknown if the subject was armed at the time.
After evaluating the situation, a request of assistance was asked from the St. Clair County Prison Dog Team, due to the subject fleeing from law enforcement, the multiple outstanding felony warrants and the possibility of the subject being an unknown threat to the public.
After tracking the subject for more than an hour, he was located unarmed being taken into custody then transported to St. Clair County Jail without any further incident. The subject along with officers were unharmed during this incident.
Gill is now facing additional charges of obstruction of justice, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct with a bond set at $3,000.