Margaret Lions club selects Heart of a Lion award winners (with photos)

The Margaret Lions club recently named Margaret Elementary School counselor Carrie Tucker and Margaret Dollar General manager Jessie Tyler winners of its Heart of a Lion awards.
Along with the award, each winner received a $20 gift certificate.
According to past district governor Pedro Pino, the annual recognition is a unique way of honoring members of the Margaret community that go above and beyond in helping those in need. The winners are not members of the club themselves.
“This year we had two outstanding individuals that are being recognized for their unselfish service to the needs of our students at Margaret Elementary School,” Pino said.
Carrie Tucker has been a part of the Margaret Elementary community since the doors first opened. Her most recent project with the school was named, “Miss Tucker’s Hygiene Closet” providing products such as toothpaste, deodorant and soap for kids who may not have regular access to such items.
“(Tucker) is recognized for her unselfish serving of the needs of her students at MES and the Margaret community,” Pino said.
Tyler is also actively involved in giving back to MES and has been known to quietly give back to the school on multiple occasions.
“Our relationship with Ms. Jessie was started with a former member, Yvonne Gann, who introduced her to what the Margaret Lions Club does for the Margaret community,” Pino said. “Ms. Jessie has been a passionate supporter of the students at Margaret Elementary School and the Margaret Lions Club.”