Margaret Lions Club recognizes its 2022 Business of the Year

MARGARET — The Margaret Lions Club announced that The Dew Drop In, a pub in Margaret, is its 2022 Business of the Year for its community support and fundraising efforts.
According to Lion Pedro Pino, owners Sam Hollis and Serena Duncan not only fill their time running a business, but have also quietly, behind the scenes, supported individuals and families during their times of need for many years. Every Fall, for example, the two business owners host a fundraiser to buy toys for local kids, just in time for Christmas day.
Hollis and Duncan have also made it a mission to feed their community. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, a complete holiday meal is served, free of charge, to all with show up, with no questions asked.
Most recently, Sam and Serena held a fundraiser to send a diabetic child to Summer Camp at Camp Seale Harris, raising well over $800 so that the child and family could attend the camp free of charge.