Margaret Lions Club installs new officers

An installation ceremony was held June 17 at Margaret City Hall to install the new officers of the Margaret Lions Club. Kim Sebastian was elected as the club president for 2021-22. Lion Sebastian has been an active member of the Margaret Lions Club for the past three years.
Lynn Johnston was elected to serve as the new club secretary. The club’s vice-presidents will be Katelyn Dorsett and Tim Herren.
According to Kim Sebastian, club president, “I am looking forward to leading various projects and continuing the Margaret Lion Club’s commitment to serving the community.”
Since the club’s chartering in 2015, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as vision screening, diabetes education and prevention, supporting local students by holding food drives for BackPack Buddies and seeking donations for Mrs. Tucker’s Hygiene Closet at Margaret Elementary School.
Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to provide funds for diabetic kids to attend Camp Seale Harris and high school students to attend the annual Alabama Lions High School Leadership Forum at Troy University.
The club is planning several projects, such as Spirit Day, Dining in the Dark, 50/50 Drawing (its main source of income for its yearly budget) and various holiday events.
The Margaret Lions Club has 45 members and meets on the first and third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Margaret City Hall. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Margaret Lions Club, contact Lion Pedro Pino at pmpino44@yahoo.com.