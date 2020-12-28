Margaret Lions Club inducts 22 new members

MARGARET -- The Margaret Lions Club inducted 22 new members during its special membership meeting Thursday, Dec. 3, at City Hall.
First Vice District Gov. Brenda Elliott conducted the induction ceremony and outlined the mission of Lions Clubs International: "To create and foster a spirit of understanding among all people from humanitarian needs by providing voluntary service, through community involvement and international cooperation."
With 1.4 million members serving in 47,000 clubs in more than 200 countries, Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization. Lions are recognized worldwide for their service to the blind and visually impaired.
Past District Gov. Pedro Pino, secretary of the Margaret Lions Club, said that since 2015, the local club has been an active part of the community, promoting sight conservation programs and vision screenings at local schools, hosting its annual Margaret Health Fair, sponsoring local students to attend the Alabama Lions High School Leadership Forum at Troy University and more.
Anyone interested in joining the Margaret Lions Club or wanting to learn more about it is encouraged to attend its meetings or contact Pino at pmpino44@yahoo.com.
Each meeting is at 7 p.m. on the first or third Thursday of each month at the Margaret Mexican Restaurant next to Dollar General.