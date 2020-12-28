Margaret Lions Club inducts 22 new members

The Margaret Lions Club inducted 22 new members during its special membership meeting Dec. 3. Pictured are (front row, from left) Tim Herren, Robert Hurt, Faye Merchant, Tilly Frantz, Kelly Beacham, Haileah Hudgins and Destinee Hudgins; second row, past District Gov. Pedro Pino, Tim Coshatt, Valerie Harren, Tiffany Fortner, Casondra Hudgins, Derrick Hudgins, Randall Johnston, Dawn Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, Teresa Sherlinee, Charles Bonaser and First Vice District Gov. Brenda Elliott. Not pictured are Diane Castello, Angela Chapman, James Chapman and Bobbie Hanson.