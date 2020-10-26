Margaret Lions Club collects donations for Backpack Buddies, hygiene closet program

MARGARET -- The Margaret Lions Club held a donation drive Oct. 24 to collect food and hygiene items in partnership with Backpack Buddies and Margaret Elementary School counselor Carrie Tucker.
Food donations were collected for the Backpack Buddies program, a nonprofit organization that provides food for kids to take home when they leave school for the day.
Hygiene items such as hairbrushes, shampoo and toothpaste were also collected for Tucker’s hygiene closet, which she created for her students in the past year.
Pedro Pino-Pardon Sr. of the Margaret Lions Club said this is the fifth year the organization has partnered with Backpack Buddies, but this was the first year it assisted Tucker with her hygiene closet.
“Wherever there is a need, we try to be there to help,” Pino-Pardon said.
Tucker said the idea for the closet came about when she learned some students weren’t able to take care of themselves at home simply because they did not have the items they needed.
When schools closed in the spring due to COVID, Tucker said she was still able to send these kids home with food and hygiene items, thanks in part to the Margaret Lions Club and other community partners who donated.
The Margaret Lions Club plans to continue to collect items for Tucker's hygiene closet during the annual Backpack Buddies donation drive.
Those who want to donate throughout the year to the Backpack Buddies program or the hygiene closet can drop off donations at Margaret Elementary School. Tucker said she hopes to set up a public donation site in the near future.