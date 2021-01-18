Margaret Elementary welcomes the new year (with photos)

The Margaret Elementary faculty and staff put on a new year celebration for their students first week back in the traditional classroom.
St. Clair County Schools implemented a staggered attendance schedule for the second week back of the Spring semester after going full virtual for its first week.
MES held a celebration for both groups of students on Jan. 11 and Jan. 14.
According to principal Katelyn Dorsett, the staff rolled out the red carpet at all three student entrances, added decorations and hung banners at each entrance that read, “We Missed You!”
Both teachers and staff also celebrated by dressing up in festive new years attire such as tuxedos and prom dresses
“The excitement on the students' faces as they entered the building was priceless,” Dorsett said. “I am blessed to have a staff who goes above and beyond to make our students feel welcomed and loved! This event would not have been possible without all of their hard work. We hope to make this an annual event each year.”