Margaret Elementary gets new principal

The St. Clair County Board of Education announced during its regular meeting Dec. 14 that Odenville Elementary School Assistant Principal Katelyn Dorsett would become the Margaret Elementary School principal starting Jan. 1.
Dorsett is a graduate of Springville High School. She later graduated from Jacksonville State University with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She went on to obtain her master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, along with an educational specialist degree from the University of North Alabama.
Dorsett began her teaching career at Clay Elementary School in 2010, teaching fourth grade for two years before moving on to teach fourth grade for Odenville Intermediate School.
In 2017, Dorsett became the assistant principal at OIS and later transferred to OES, where she became assistant principal in January 2019.
“I am so thankful for this wonderful opportunity. I am excited to start this new
chapter in my life. I am truly honored to accept this new role and look forward to
working with the amazing staff at Margaret Elementary,” Dorsett said.
“It is my mission to help every child feel welcomed, connected and part of the Margaret Elementary family.”
Dorsett said becoming a principal was not something she originally anticipated doing in her career as an educator. However, having a positive impact on others has always been her passion.
“I feel that I have been called to serve others through servant leadership, and becoming
principal multiplies the amount of relationships I can build with others as well as
increases the positive impacts I can make each day,” Dorsett said.
“I cannot wait to hit the ground running in January. The staff and I at Margaret Elementary will continue to do what is best for students each day as we build a school environment that everyone wants to be in.”