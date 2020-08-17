Margaret elections will feature race for mayor, 2 council seats (with photos)

MARGARET -- The city of Margaret has seven individuals running for local offices in municipal elections Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The positions up for grabs are mayor and Places 2 and 4 on the City Council.
Kerry McIntyre, Jeffery Wilson and Charles Hicks Sr. are running for mayor.
McIntyre is from Margaret. He is the son of Kerry B. McIntyre and LaWanda M. Wood.
McIntyre is a 2011 graduate of St. Clair County High School and a 2015 graduate of Jefferson State Community College. He also pursued a degree in criminal justice from the University of Alabama, where he graduated in 2017.
McIntyre served on the Margaret Police Department for five years as a reserve officer and now works at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson is originally from Margaret. He has three children, Stephen Wilson, Stephanie Barns and Racheal Duke, along with seven grandchildren.
Wilson is a graduate of St. Clair County High School and served as the mayor of Margaret for 20 years, from 1992-2002.
Hicks is also from Margaret and graduated from Ruben Yancy Ashville Alabama High School.
Hicks was in the reserves for the Army in Margaret and later worked at Lehigh Cement Plant, where he eventually retired. He has also served as the deacon for Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Margaret.
Hicks was married to the late Bettie Jo for 59 years, and together, they had eight children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was on City Council for Margaret for over 28 years and served as mayor pro tem for more than half that time.
Justice Carter and Delmetrius “Dee” Bishop are running for Place 2 on the council.
Carter is originally from Margaret and has lived there all of his life. Carter graduated from St. Clair County High School and is attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he is majoring in civil engineering and will graduate next fall.
Carter was raised by his mother, Jennifer L. Carter, and is the second oldest of his five siblings.
Carter has worked at Trussville Gas and Water for the past four years. He was appointed to the City Council in 2018.
Delmetrius “Dee” Bishop is originally from Demopolis. He graduated from St. Clair County High School and is the son of Orlando and Tamika Bishop, who are both from Margaret.
Bishop is a deputy sheriff.
Matthew D. Daw and Matthew Tortorice are running for Place 4.
Daw is originally from Maragret and is a 2008 graduate of Moody High School. He graduated from Jacksonville State University with a degree in accounting in 2013 and is working in the nonprofit sector.
Daw and his wife, Meagan, have been married for two years.
Tortorice was born in Irondale and grew up in Moody. He obtained his associate degree in applied science from Jefferson State Community College. He graduated from UAB in 2017 with a degree in management information systems.
Tortorice works as a senior technical architect for Sunrise Technologies, where he designs and implements technical solutions for large organizations.
Tortorice and his wife, Miranda Tortorice, have been married since October 2005. Together, they have four children, Kaylee, Gavin, Zane and ViviAnn.
Tortorice has been on the Brookhaven Homeowners Association for over seven years and has been president of the board for the last four, interacting with the City Council and developers.