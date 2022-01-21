Manning to run for District 6 seat on Alabama State Board of Education

St. Clair County Board of Education Vice President Marie Manning announced she will be running for a seat on the Alabama State Board of Education.
If elected, Manning will represent District 6 which will include the school systems Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, St. Clair and Talladega counties.
Manning began her career in education when she first became a teacher in 1970. Throughout her journey in education, she worked her way through multiple positions, including vice principal and principal until she was elected superintendent in 1997.
Most notably, Manning said she flipped the school system out of a financial hole. When she first entered the office, the school system had only $80,000 in the system's reserve fund. However, when finished her term as superintendent four years later, there was $11 million.
After retiring, Manning took a few temporary positions in education until 2010 when she ran for place 3 on the St. Clair County Board of Education where she has served since.
Manning said she feels like she would have a lot to offer at a state level with her extensive background in the educational field.
“I’ve always been involved in education,” she said, adding that she wanted to be a teacher since the first day she went to school.
“The reason (I wanted to become a teacher) was there was a woman who was my teacher that had something I had never seen before. You’re going to find this hard to believe, but I had never seen another red-headed person.”
She added, “From that day on, I wanted to be a teacher.”
Now that she is running for the state board of education, Manning said she has an interest in being part of both the state textbook selection and the Alabama Course of Study. This is something she has experience in as she served as chairman for the health and physical education course of study for St. Clair County Schools.
Manning added that she also has experience in raising test scores that would translate well into the new position. When she was first hired as Principal at Ashville Middle School, Manning said the scores were the lowest in the county school system. However, after two years, Ashville Middle was second in testing and later placed first the next year over Springville.
“I knew the students (at Ashville Middle), I knew that community, and I knew they were as bright as anybody in this county,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to make sure the teachers were teaching the Alabama Course of Study for their subject because the testing covers what we’re supposed to teach, not what we are teaching.”
The board vice president said she also wants to be able to push the importance of subject coaches in every school, such as math and reading coaches.
St. Clair County Schools has math coaches recently put into place. Manning said these coaches aren’t necessarily there to tutor students, but rather serve as coaches for teachers to help them better instruct their students.
“Ten years ago, when we were doing Alabama Reading Initiative the correct way with a reading coach in each school, Alabama had the number one reading gains in the country,” Manning said.
Manning also emphasized the need to push state legislators to provide extra pay for special education teachers, especially during a time where there is a shortage.
“There were only five (upcoming) special ed teachers at one of the local universities this year,” she said, adding retaining these teachers is also important.
“We have to do something and be effective in helping a movement to get teachers who will stay,” she said. “From the top down to the bottom we’ve got to do something with teacher retention, because there is a teacher shortage.”