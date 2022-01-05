Manning first to qualify in bid for re-election as county chairman

St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning wasted little time in qualifying for the seat he has held since Nov. 12, 2014. Qualifying started Tuesday, Jan. 4, and will end Friday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m.
Manning is seeking his third straight term as chairman of the St. Clair County Commission.
Manning said serving as chairman has been a great pleasure.
“It has been an honor to serve this county and its citizens as chairman of this county commission,” Manning said. “In the past several years, we have experienced much growth — in the business, industry and in the residential areas. Every municipality and community in our county has experienced growth in some form or fashion. I know that the county commission has worked very hard for the people of this county the past eight years. This commission has worked as a team with no one member being more important than the other.”
Manning said because of that, they have also developed a good working relationship with the St. Clair County Economic Development Council and the mayors of each municipality.
“We are headed and continue to head in the right direction to make this county one of the best in the state,” Manning said.
Manning realizes that the coronavirus has been something that in the past couple of years has shook the foundation of this state and nation.
“St. Clair County has thrived despite the concerns of this pandemic,” Manning said. “There has been so much work behind the scenes done by this commission and wonderful staff of the commission that got us through this.”
Ren Wheeler, chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Party, said those interested in running for local races on the Republican ticket must be a member of the St. Clair County Republican Party six months prior to qualifying.
Others who have qualified so far include Justin Burns who will be seeking the position as superintendent of St. Clair County Schools and Bill Morris who will be seeking re-election on the county school board for Place 4.
Other county seats open to qualify for include St. Clair County Coroner, St. Clair County Sheriff, St. Clair County Commission District 1, Circuit Court Judge Place 1, St. Clair County District Attorney, St. Clair County School Superintendent, St. Clair County School Board Place 3.
State seats open to qualify for include Alabama Senate Districts 11 and 17 along with Alabama House Districts 30, 36, 45 and 50.