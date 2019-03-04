SPRINGVILLE - Steven Eric Mullins, 45, who along with another man brutally killed 39-year-old Billy Jack Gaither of Sylacauga 20 years ago, died from stab wounds he sustained in prison while serving a life sentence.
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 26), correctional officers responding to the assault found Mullins unresponsive inside a housing area.
Mullins was airlifted to an area hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.
Hospital officials reported that Mullins died from his injuries on Thursday (Feb. 28).
Bob Horton, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections, said Monday that the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division is filing capital murder charges against 50-year-old Christopher Scott Jones who is suspected of fatally stabbing Mullins. Jones is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Shelby County.
Mullins, along with Charles Monroe Butler Jr., was convicted of beating Gaither to death in 1999 in what many consider a hate crime.
According to previous reports in The Daily Home, Gaither’s body was found in Coosa County, not far from Sylacauga.
“It was such a brutal murder,” Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said last month, marking 20 years since the murder.
Kelley was an investigator with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at the time.
Mullins and Butler left a bar with Gaither, driving to a remote area.
There the two men turned on Gaither, beating the victim unconscious and stuffing him inside the trunk of a vehicle. At the time, the two men thought Gaither was already dead.
“They drove to Peckerwood Creek, where they were going to dispose of the body,” Johnson said. “When they opened the trunk, he pops up and is alive. Then they beat him with an axe handle, cut his throat, poured gasoline on him and threw him onto a pile of burning tires.”
Mullins pled guilty to avoid the death penalty and was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.
Mullins turned state’s witness and testified against Butler, who is now serving a life sentence at the Donaldson Correctional Facility.
Horton said ADOC agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing of Mullins at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.