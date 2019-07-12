PELL CITY -- revoked the probation of a Pell City man charged with murder.
Seay ordered Thursday that Terry Neal Caldwell, 28, be remanded to the Alabama Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of his sentence for first-degree robbery.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Caldwell was initially given a split 20-year sentence, where he served three years in prison and the remainder of the sentence on probation.
Caldwell has since been charged in connection with the April 19 death of Damarion Jovohyn Sanders, 23, of Pell City.
Harmon said Caldwell pleaded guilty to the 2013 robbery of a pizza delivery person. Harmon said the victim in that case was lured to a place of business, where Caldwell was waiting.
He said Caldwell beat the victim with a hammer and robbed him.
Caldwell is awaiting trial in connection with the death of Sanders, who according to court testimony, died from a stab wound to the heart.
Caldwell has claimed self-defense, but Pell City Detective Chris Norris testified in the defendant’s preliminary hearing that witness statements backing Caldwell’s self-defense claims changed, and the suspect was arrested shortly after the deadly incident inside a residence at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park.
At the June preliminary hearing, St. Clair County District Court Judge Alan Furr ruled there was probable cause to turn the murder case over to a grand jury, which will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a criminal trial.
Before Caldwell’s probation was revoked, he had remained in the custody of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office since his arrest on a $150,000 bond.