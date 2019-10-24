ODENVILLE – Police are searching for a man who robbed Odenville Drugs Wednesday, escaping with a sackful of prescription drugs.
Witnesses told police that a man entered Odenville Drugs, 140 Council Drive, U.S. 411, around 5:30 p.m., and walked straight back to the pharmacy counter, Odenville Police Chief Adam Pardue said.
The suspect handed the pharmacist a note, indicating he had a gun and demanding the clerk fill a bag from a list of prescription drugs, Pardue said. The pharmacist complied with the demand, and after the suspect left the store an employee called 911.
Moody Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle a short time later, and a chase ensued along Interstate 20 West toward Birmingham. The suspect’s car was last seen around Oporto Madrid Boulevard in a silver Nissan Versa SL with a tag No. 1CZ1521.
Pardue said the robbery could be related to a separate robbery Wednesday night at the CVS in Fultondale and other robberies that have occurred in the Birmingham Metro Area.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the car are asked to contact St. Clair County Investigator Jerry Robertson at 205-884-6840.