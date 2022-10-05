Man killed in I-59 crash

A Chattanooga man was killed in a head-on collision early Wednesday morning along Interstate 59 in St. Clair County.
Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt identified the victim as Sean David McKnight, 29. He said McKnight died from blunt force trauma.
Sweat said the head-on collision involving a box truck and 18-wheeler happened on the south bound side of I-59.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is investigating the deadly crash.
Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said the crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. Both north and southbound lanes on I-59 were blocked near the scene of the fatality, at mile marker 152.
O’Neal reported that north and southbound lanes of I-59 were reopened at 9:35 a.m.