Man killed after Saturday’s vehicle pursuit identified

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified the man killed after he fired on officers following a vehicle pursuit Saturday.
Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man Gerald Wayne Marlin Jr, 41, of Lake View.
According to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with a vehicle pursuit which originated on Highway 231 in the Ashville area. The pursuit traveled from Highway 231 to Pell City turning on Highway 174 towards Odenville.
The vehicle pursuit was joined by Odenville Police Department, Margaret Police Department and Argo Police Department.
Marlin’s vehicle was stopped on deployment of a spike strip at Highway 411 and Highway 174. Marlin discharged his weapon and officers returned fire. No officers were injured.
Russell said Marlin’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for examination.