PELL CITY – A man was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury on a charge of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Pell City man.
The indictment was confirmed by St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Harmon said Terry Neal Caldwell, 29, was indicted in connection with the death of Damarion Jovohyn Sanders, 23.
According to authorities, Sanders died at UAB Hospital from a stab wound to the heart.
The fatal stabbing took place April 19 inside a residence at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park in Pell City.
During a preliminary hearing last month, Pell City Detective Chris Norris testified that Caldwell claimed self-defense, but witness statements backing Caldwell’s self-defense claims changed, and the suspect was arrested shortly after the deadly incident.
A bond was set at $150,000 for Caldwell’s release, but St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Seay ordered Caldwell, who was out of prison on probation, be remanded to the Alabama Department of Corrections after revoking Caldwell’s probation.
Harmon said Caldwell pleaded guilty to the 2013 robbery of a pizza delivery boy. Harmon said the delivery boy was lured to a place of business, where Caldwell was waiting.
Harmon said Caldwell beat the delivery boy with a hammer and robbed him.