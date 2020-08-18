Man facing murder charge in Springville case seeking stand-your-ground immunity (with photos)

ASHVILLE -- A man indicted on a charge of murder in connection with a Springville shooting is awaiting a decision on whether his case qualified for stand-your-ground immunity.

St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said an immunity hearing was held Monday in the case Brady Echols, 21, of Gardendale. Echols was indicted in February in connection with the shooting of Alexander Earl Fitch, 27, in Springville.

Harmon said the hearing was held under the Alabama law that allows the use of deadly force as self-defense in situations where a person is “in a place you are allowed to be and and are not breaking the law”

“It's a big deal,” Harmon said, adding it allows a person to be deemed immune from both criminal and civil prosecution.

Harmon said his office was still waiting, Tuesday afternoon, on an order stating the outcome of the hearing from Judge Bill Weathington.

He said if the judge rules not to give immunity in this case, it would go to trial.

Echols was originally arrested in July 2019 for allegedly shooting Fitch following what Springville police Investigator Wayne Walton said was an apparent argument between the men.

At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Fitch died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his residence at 11:31 p.m. on July 12.

Following his indictment, Harmon said Echols was arraigned March 5, when he entered a plea of not guilty.